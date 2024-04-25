Elections

Kerala Opposition Leader Complains To EC Against Delhi Lt Governor For Model Code Violation

Senior Congress leader Satheesan, in a letter to the Commission, alleged "blatant violation of the model code of conduct" by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena through his meeting of church heads in Kerala.

Leader of Opposition urges EC to take action against Delhi LG | Photo: PTI
On the eve of polling day in Kerala, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan on Thursday urged the Election Commission to take action against Delhi's Lt Governor for allegedly visiting heads of churches in the southern state to "lure" them to take a stand in favour of BJP in the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

"I am writing to invite your attention to the blatant violation of the model code of conduct by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena by visiting various church heads in Kerala to lure them to take a stance in favour of BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," the opposition leader said in his complaint.

Satheesan claimed that Saxena, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, requested an audience with the heads of the Syro Malabar Church, Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church, Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, and others.

"As per reports, leaders of some of the churches have declined to meet the Lieutenant Governor," he said.

Satheesan contended that the Governor was a constitutional head of state and was restricted from involvement in any political activity.

"However, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor visiting various church heads in Kerala just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to garner votes for the BJP is a blot on democracy and its founding values." he alleged.

The Congress leader requested the EC to "initiate urgent action" against the alleged blatant violation of the model code of conduct by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

