Elections

Kejriwal Will Vote For Congress, Rahul Will Vote For AAP: Chadha In First Poll Meeting After Surgery

Amid questions over his long absence at a time when party was grappling with the arrest of Kejriwal, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj had said Chadha had developed a serious eye ailment which could have led to blindness.

X/@raghav_chadha
AAP MP Raghav Chadha adressing poll rally Photo: X/@raghav_chadha
info_icon

In his first poll meeting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after returning from the UK following an eye surgery, AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be voting for Congress and Rahul Gandhi will be voting for AAP when the national capital goes to polls.

Addressing a poll meeting in South Delhi in support of party's Lok Sabha pick Sahi Ram Pahalwan, Chadha said, "I am here to support my brother not only because he is a good person but also because this election is about saving the country and the Constitution."

The future of your children depends on your vote, the Rajya MP told the gathering.

Amid questions over his long absence at a time when party was grappling with the arrest of Kejriwal, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj had said Chadha had developed a serious eye ailment which could have led to blindness.

Chadha was present at the party's protest on Sunday near the BJP headquarters. 

"Since the AAP came into power, people of Delhi have saved around Rs 18,000 per month on electricity, medicines, water, school fees, and women also save on bus travel costs," he said.

In return, they are only asking for votes, the AAP leader said.

"Press on the 'jhadoo' (AAP's poll symbol) on the 25th and support Kejriwal. When Rahul Gandhi goes to cast his vote on May 25, he will vote for the AAP candidate and press the broom symbol. Likewise, when CM Arvind Kejriwal casts his vote, he will vote for the Congress party."

Chadha had contested from the South Delhi constituency in 2019 and had lost to Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP. 

Expressing confidence in a strong victory of the Congress-AAP alliance, Chadha said, "This time, I believe that we will win with the highest number of votes in South Delhi."

All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will go to polls on May 25.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Car Crash: Two Liquor Serving Outlets Visited By Teen Driver Sealed
  2. 4 Indians Arrested By Canada Appear Before Court In Nijjar Killing Case
  3. UP: 4 Women Killed After Being Hit By Car In Kanpur
  4. Jharkhand: Dalit Girl Axed To Death By Brothers Over Love Affair With Tribal Youth
  5. Who Undertakes Film Certification For OTT, Social Media Platforms: HC Asks Centre
Entertainment News
  1. Jackky Bhagnani Shares An Adorable Selfie With Rakul Preet Singh To Mark Their Three-Month Anniversary
  2. Sathyaraj Addresses Rumours Of Him Portraying PM Narendra Modi In A Biopic: Nobody Has Approached Me
  3. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  4. Everything About Scarlett Johansson 'Her' Controversy: SAG-AFTRA's Advocacy, OpenAI's Response, And AI's Impact On Actor Rights And Gendered Interactions
  5. Nancy Tyagi Reveals It Would Be ‘Amazing’ To Create ‘Something Special’ For Sonam Kapoor
Sports News
  1. World Para Athletics C'ships: Sachin Khilari Clinches Gold With Asian Record In Men's Shot Put F46
  2. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: USA Stun Bangladesh; Sindhu Aims To End Title Drought In Malaysia
  3. 'Unbeatable' Leverkusen Can Be Beaten, Believes Marten De Roon
  4. Liverpool Will See Change Under Slot, Says Boudewijn Zenden
  5. Europa League Final: 'Self-Confidence' Driving Bayer Leverkusen Forward
World News
  1. US Says No Aid Entering Gaza; Ireland Working To Recognise Palestine | Latest On Israel's War On Gaza
  2. Everything About Scarlett Johansson 'Her' Controversy: SAG-AFTRA's Advocacy, OpenAI's Response, And AI's Impact On Actor Rights And Gendered Interactions
  3. Comcast Launches StreamSaver Bundle: Netflix, Apple TV Plus, And Peacock For $15/month
  4. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
  5. Berlin: Politically Motivated Crimes In Germany Reached Their Highest Level In 2023 Since Tracking Began
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi To Hold Rally In Delhi's Dwarka; BJP Confident Of Forming Govt In Odisha
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. SRH Vs KKR: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: USA Stun Bangladesh; Sindhu Aims To End Title Drought In Malaysia