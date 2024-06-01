Elections

Jharkhand: BJP’s Sita Soren Alleges Irregularities In Voting Process, Demands Re-Poll In Dumka

Sita, the sister-in-law of jailed former chief minister Hemant Soren, claimed that the voting process was being intentionally delayed.

PTI
Sita Soren alleged irregularities in the voting process in Jharkhand | Photo: PTI
BJP candidate from Jharkhand's Dumka Lok Sabha seat, Sita Soren, on Saturday alleged irregularities in the voting process and demanded re-polling in the constituency.

"I have visited several booths in Dumka urban and found irregularities. I have informed the deputy commissioner in this regard. Inexperienced booth level officers (BLOs) have been deployed due to which electors are facing trouble," Sita said.

She alleged, "The delay is being done deliberately. I will write to Election Commission to cancel the voting here and conduct a re-poll."

Sita raised the issue after receiving complaints from voters about delays at booth numbers 44 and 45.

Sita, a three-time JMM MLA, joined the BJP on March 20, citing "isolation" and "neglect" by the JMM since the death of her husband, Durga Soren, in 2009.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar denied her allegations and said polling is underway smoothly across three Lok Sabha constituencies — Dumka, Rajmahal and Godda.

Kumar told PTI that if voting turnout till 11am is taken into consideration, Dumka registered 29.24 per cent, Godda 29.39 per cent and Rajmahal 30.04 per cent. "It means, average turnout is almost similar in all three constituencies," he added.

Six assembly constituencies fall under Dumka Lok Sabha seat. Of the six assembly segments, Jama recorded 30.12 per cent polling, Dumka 28.02 per cent, Jamtara 26.41 per cent, Nala 30.62 per cent, Sarath 30.31 per cent and Sikaripara 30.71 per cent polling till 11 am.

INDIA bloc has fielded Nalin Soren, a seven-term JMM MLA from Sikaripara assembly constituency, against Sita. Nalin cast his vote at booth 29 of the upgraded government middle school in Kathikund.

