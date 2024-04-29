Elections

If Voted To Power, Congress Will Conduct Caste And Economic Survey: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi accused the ruling BJP and the RSS of planning to change the Constitution.

Advertisement

PTI
If Voted To Power, Congress Will Conduct Caste And Economic Survey: Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI
info_icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said if his party is voted to power, it would conduct a nation-wide caste and economic survey on priority.

Gandhi was addressing a poll rally in Patan town of north Gujarat.

"Ninety per cent of the country's population comprises SCs, STs and OBCs, but you will not find their representation in the corporate, media (sectors), private hospitals, private universities or as bureaucrats in government. We will first do a caste survey and economic survey after coming to power," he said.

Gandhi accused the ruling BJP and the RSS of planning to change the Constitution.

Advertisement

The ruling dispensation is also against the system of reservation, he claimed.

The Wayanad MP further claimed that unemployment is at a 45-year high in the country.

He was addressing the rally in support of Patan Lok Sabha seat Congress candidate Chandanji Thakor.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: NZ Name Squad For T20 World Cup; India Enter Thomas Cup Quarter-Finals
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Congress Will Conduct Caste, Economic Survey, Says Rahul; JD(S) MP Under Fire Over 'Sex Scandal'