Elections

FIR Against Woman For Creating Nuisance At Polling Booth In Thane District

Polling was held on Monday in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra, including Bhiwandi and Thane.

FIR registered against woman for creating nuisance at a polling booth in Bhiwandi
info_icon

Police have registered an FIR against a 39-year-old woman for allegedly creating nuisance at a polling booth in Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

Polling was held on Monday in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra, including Bhiwandi and Thane.

The woman entered the polling booth set up at a zilla parishad school at Govegaon in Bhiwandi at around 8.15 am, the official from Kongaon police station said.

She allegedly violated the instructions displayed outside the polling booth and created nuisance there. The woman, resident of Bhiwandi area, shouted loudly and posed hurdles in the work of the polling staff, he said.

Based on a complaint by a poll staffer, an FIR was registered on Monday against the woman under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), and provisions of the Representation of the People Act-1951, the official said.

The FIR did not specify if the accused was a voter.

The police have issued a notice to the woman who has not been arrested so far, the official said.

