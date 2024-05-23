Elections

Delhi Will Get Full Statehood After INDIA Bloc Comes To Power: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal held a roadshow in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area where he said the INDIA bloc is forming government after the announcement of Lok Sabha poll results.

Arvind Kejriwal Campaign for LS polls
Arvind Kejriwal's roadshow in South Delhi | Photo: PTI
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said the city will get full statehood after the INDIA bloc comes to power on June 4.

Kejriwal held a roadshow in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area where he said the INDIA bloc is forming government after the announcement of Lok Sabha poll results.

"As soon, we form the government the first work we will do is to get the full statehood for Delhi," Kejriwal said.

He was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal and AAP's Lok Sabha candidate from New Delhi, Somanth Bharti.

The chief minister further said that after getting full statehood, a new LG will be appointed. "That LG will be yours, who will work for you and improve the law and order of Delhi."

After June 4, everything will be fine, he added.

