Elections

CPI (M), TMC Workers Engage In Heated Arguments During Nomination Filing Processions In Kolkata

The incident took place when the supporters of the archrival parties went to Alipore District Collector Office here for filing of nominations by five Left Front candidates and one TMC nominee for the Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisement

CPI (M) and TMC supporters engage in heated arguments during filing of nominations in Kolkata
info_icon

CPI (M) and Trinamool Congress supporters engaged in heated arguments with one another when their processions came face-to-face during filing of nominations in Kolkata on Thursday.

The incident took place when the supporters of the archrival parties went to Alipore District Collector Office here for filing of nominations by five Left Front candidates and one TMC nominee for the Lok Sabha polls.

Supporters of the two parties engaged in heated arguments and sloganeering but a large posse of police personnel stood as a barrier between them, preventing the situation from escalating, an official said.

While TMC's Mala Roy is scheduled to file her nomination papers for re-election to the prestigious Kolkata Dakshin constituency, her CPI (M) opponent in the seat, Saira Shah Halim, was also there to file her papers.

Advertisement

CPI (M)'s Srijan Bhattacharya for Jadavpur seat, Pratikur Rahaman for Diamond Harbour, Sarat Chandra Halder for Mathurapur and RSP candidate Samarendranath Mondal for Jaynagar constituency arrived at the collector's office in a procession from Hazra Crossing, about a kilometre away, for filing the papers.

TMC supporters were also there for the filing of nomination by Roy.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Tomorrow: Reports
  2. Heat Wave Possibility: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Kerala's Alappuzha District For May 9
  3. Madhya Pradesh BJP Spokesperson Govind Maloo Dies Of Heart Attack
  4. Mayawati’s Mid-Election Move After Nephew Attacks BJP
  5. End Of Polarisation?
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Heeramandi’ Actor Shruti Sharma REVEALS She Got ‘Rashes’ While Shooting An Intimate Scene With Co-Actor Rajat Kaul
  2. Cardi B Finally Responds To Backlash After Referring Her Met Gala Designer As 'Asian'
  3. ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ Trailer Review: Manoj Bajpayee Turns Desi Superstar For A Masala Potboiler Raw Action Flick
  4. Cannes 2024: Girls’ Generation’s YoonA To Reportedly Attend The Esteemed Film Festival On May 19
  5. Aditi Rao Hydari On Engagement With Siddharth: It’s Absolutely Fantastic, I Feel Very Lucky
Sports News
  1. Chennai Super Kings Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024: Match 58 Preview
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rugby- Long Tenured James To Depart Sale This Summer
  3. Doha Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra And Kishore Jena In Action
  4. T20 World Cup To Boost Cricket Awareness, LA Olympics Set To Draw Local American Interest
  5. Champions League No-Goal Row: Bayern Munich Boss Thomas Tuchel Slams 'Absolute Disaster'
World News
  1. Neuralink's Brain Implant Faces Setback As Part Malfunctions In Human Trial
  2. Jessica Biel's Met Gala Prep Involves a 20 Lb. Epsom Salt Soak. What's the Buzz?
  3. Activist In Tunisia Arrested As Conditions For Migrants And Their Advocates Worsen
  4. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim 2 Attacks In Gulf Of Aden, Another Unreported In Indian Ocean
  5. China Criticises US For Ship's Passage Through Taiwan Strait, Weeks Before New Leader Takes Office
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rugby- Long Tenured James To Depart Sale This Summer
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men