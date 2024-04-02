Congress Takes A Leaf Out Of Ramayana At United INDIA Rally

This is not the first time that the Congress has been accused of using “soft Hindutva” as a way to counter the BJP’s majoritarian religious politics. In August 2020, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in support of the Ram Temple 'bhoomi poojan'. "Simplicity, courage, restraint, sacrifice, commitment are the essence of the name Deenbandhu Ram. Ram is in everyone, Ram is with everyone. With the message and blessings of Lord Ram and Mother Sita, the program of Bhoomi Pujan of Ramlala's temple should become an opportunity for national unity, brotherhood and cultural gathering”. Many at the time including INDIA ally Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had slammed the Congress at the time for its “soft Hindutva approach”. The statement was seen as part of Congress’s approach to appeal to Hindu voters of Uttar Pradesh ahead of Assembly Elections 2022. Rahul Gandhi has time and again come under fire for his temple visit sprees in tandem with elections. Ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections in 2018, the leader visited over 21 temples in a short span of days. This year also the leader has been temple hopping, having already visited religious sites as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra like the Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand, Trimbakeshwar Shiva temple in Maharashtra, Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh. One of his recent visits to the Batadrava Than temple in Assam even led to controversy after the leader alleged being denied entry by the temple authorities. The incident, which came ahead of the Prana Partistha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January, led Gandhi to state, “Aaj sirf ek vyakti mandir mein ja sakta hain..."(Perhaps today only one person can go to the temple)”.