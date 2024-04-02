Elections

Congress Declares Kadiam Kavya As Party's Candidate From Warangal LS Seat

The AICC announced the candidature of Kadiam Kavya on Monday night.

PTI
Updated on:
Congress announces Kadiam Kavya as its nominee from Warangal
The Congress has announced Kadiam Kavya, daughter of former Telangana Deputy CM Kadiam Srihari, as its nominee from Warangal in the Lok Sabha polls.

Kavya and Srihari, who is a sitting BRS MLA, joined the Congress on Sunday in the presence of Chief Minister and state Congress president A Revanth Reddy.

For various reasons, people are moving away from BRS. So, to serve the people and to do something for the constituency, he will take a call (on joining the Congress party), Srihari had said.

Kavya, who was BRS candidate from Warangal, had recently opted out of the contest citing recent allegations of corruption and phone tapping against the previous K Chandrasekhar Rao-led regime.

Several senior leaders have quit BRS and joined either the ruling Congress or the BJP in Telangana in recent weeks.

Polling in the general elections in Telangana would take place on May 13.

