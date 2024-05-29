Elections

Chamling Confident To Form Govt In Sikkim, Asks SDF Workers To Maintain Peace

Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) president Pawan Kumar Chamling also asserted that the assembly election results, which will be out on June 2, will determine the fate and future of Sikkim and Sikkimese people.

PTI
Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) president Pawan Kumar Chamling | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) president Pawan Kumar Chamling on Tuesday exuded confidence in winning the assembly polls and urged party workers to maintain peace in the state.

The SDF supremo hit out at the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government for allegedly “jeopardising peace and security” in the state by indulging in a “culture of political violence” against its adversaries and even common people for opposing the ruling party’s ideology and decisions.

“The people have decided to facilitate SDF to return to power in an apparent disapproval of political violence perpetrated by SKM goons,” he said.

He was addressing the SDF’s central executive committee meeting at the party office in Indira Bypass near in Gangtok.

The SDF’s potential return to power also entails responsibility on the party leaders and workers who must ensure peace and security in Sikkim, said Chamling, a five-term chief minister.

He also asserted that the assembly election results, which will be out on June 2, will determine the fate and future of Sikkim and Sikkimese people.

“If the SDF comes to power, we will stop the culture of violence at once and respect the contrarian views of the civil society,” the former chief minister said.

There will be “no discrimination, no political victimisation and no political harassment”, he said.

“We will take all citizens on the path of development and prosperity over the next five years,” he added.

Chamling thanked all party leaders and workers during the Sikkim assembly polls and said that it was only because of the teamwork that the party was in reckoning to form a government after the results of the 32-member state legislature would be declared.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  3. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  4. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  5. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress