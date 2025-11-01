BJP MP Ravi Kishan Files FIR After Receiving Death Threat Over Bihar Poll Speeches

Police in Gorakhpur launch investigation after the actor-turned-politician alleges abusive calls targeting his family and faith.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ravi Kishan death threat BJP MP Ravi Kishan Ravi Kishan news
He warned that such behaviour threatens social harmony and promised a firm response. File Photo; Representative image
Police in Gorakhpur have registered an FIR after BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan alleged he received a death threat and insulting phone calls, authorities said on Friday.

The complaint, filed at Ramgarh Taal police station, states the calls targeted Kishan’s family and made derogatory remarks about his religious beliefs while he was campaigning in Bihar, according to Indian Express.

Gorakhpur Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi confirmed the registration and said investigators are probing the source of the calls. “An incident has come to light where an unknown individual threatened MP Shri Ravi Kishan over the phone regarding his speeches during the Bihar election campaign. The case has been registered at the Ramgarh police station under relevant sections, and the investigation is ongoing.”

On X, Kishan detailed the abuse he received: “I was recently subjected to abusive language over the phone, with indecent remarks made even about my mother. I was threatened with death, and offensive words were uttered against Lord Shri Ram.”

He warned that such behaviour threatens social harmony and promised a firm response, “This is not only a direct assault on my personal dignity but also on the core elements of our faith and Indian culture. Such acts are attempts to spread hatred and anarchy in society, and they will be met with a response rooted in democratic strength and ideological resolve. I want to say clearly that I neither fear these threats nor will I bow to them.”

Kishan also reiterated his personal commitment to his political convictions, “Walking the path of public service, nationalism, and dharma is not some political strategy for me, it is a resolve of life itself. I will remain steadfast on this path in every circumstance, no matter what price I may have to pay. This path is arduous, but it is in this that I see my life as meaningful. For me, this struggle is a symbol of safeguarding self-respect, faith, and duty, and I will remain resolute and devoted until the very end.”

Indian Express reported police are continuing their inquiry and seeking to identify the caller.

(With inputs from Indian Express)

