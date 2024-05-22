Elections

BJP-Led Central Govt Hell-Bent On Changing Constitution: Priyanka

Vadra, addressing an election rally at Godda, also claimed that all those who opposed the Centre's policies were being victimised.

PTI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing an election rally at Godda | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that the BJP-led central government was hell-bent on changing the Constitution, and it has weakened institutions like Parliament and judiciary in the last 10 years.

Vadra, addressing an election rally at Godda, also claimed that all those who opposed the Centre's policies were being victimised.

"If they (the BJP) come to power again, they will change the Constitution and cut down on reservations. They weakened democracy in last 10 years, as well as institutions like Parliament and judiciary," she alleged.

Unlike the BJP government, the Congress' policies are aimed at strengthening the rights of tribals, Vadra said.

"PM Modi put former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren behind bars on false cases; and his wife Kalpana is fighting like a lioness... Earlier, debates were held in Parliament for framing laws, but now they (BJP leaders) attack the opposition," the Congress leader said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Traffic Curbs In Place, Security Upped For PM Modi's Dwarka Rally Today | Which Routes To Avoid
  2. Why Was Hemant Soren's Bail Plea On Similar Grounds As Arvind Kejriwal Disregarded By Supreme Court?
  3. Medical Student Dies By Suicide At AIIMS Hostel In Raipur
  4. Swati Maliwal Says ‘Everyone In AAP Under Pressure To Speak Dirty Things Against Me’
  5. Coast Guard Rescues 13 Crew Members From Distressed Fishing Vessel Off Kerala Coast
Entertainment News
  1. 'Trigger Warning' Trailer Review: Jessica Alba, As A Special Forces Commando, Sets Out To Avenge Her Father's Death
  2. Did You Know? Abhishek Bachchan Thought Mani Ratnam Wanted To Contact Amitabh Bachchan When He Approached Him For 'Yuva'
  3. Ajith Kumar Starrer 'Good Bad Ugly's Digital Rights Reportedly Sold For Rs 95 Crore
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Rahul Sharma Is 'Madly In Love' With Asin, Talks About Their Relationship
  5. Prarthana's Driving Lesson Takes A Tragic Turn In 'Pushpa Impossible'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad
  2. Atalanta Vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Europa League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Final On TV And Online
  3. 'Welcome To The Playoffs' – Jaylen Brown Hails Celtics' Mentality After OT Win Over Pacers
  4. Kieran Mckenna: Ipswich Town Boss Shutting Out Speculation Amid Chelsea, Brighton Links
  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan Preview: Key Players, Fixtures And Previous Records
World News
  1. Spain, Norway And Ireland Move To Recognise Palestine As Israel Warns Of 'Serious Consequences'
  2. Woman Found Living In Michigan Grocery Store Sign Calls It A 'Safe Spot'
  3. As Singapore Airlines Flight Visuals Flood Social Media, Know What Is Turbulence And When It Turns Dangerous
  4. Singapore Airlines Flight: Who Was Geoffrey Kitchen, Man Who Died In Turbulence, What Caused His Death?
  5. More Than 3,000 Pakistanis Return Home From Kyrgyzstan After Recent Attacks On Foreigners
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Says INDI Alliance 'Has Disease Worse Than Cancer'; EC Comes Down Heavily On BJP, Congress
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad