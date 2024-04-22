Elections

BJP Expels KS Eshwarappa For 6 Years After His Decision To Contest As Independent Candidate

Former BJP's Karnataka chief KS Eshwarappa has been expelled from the party for a period of six years, after his decision to contest the elections from Karnataka’s Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate.

PTI
KS Eshwarappa expelled from BJP | Photo: PTI
The BJP on Monday expelled its former Karnataka chief KS Eshwarappa for six years after his decision to contest Karnataka's Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate.

The rebel leader Eshwarappa has also been a former Karnataka deputy chief minister.

"KS Eshwarappa has been suspended for six years as he decided to go against the BJP's protocols and contest the Lok Sabha elections as an Independent. This has caused embarrassment to the party," mentioned a letter from BJP.

Eshwarappa's expulsion comes days after he openly rebelled against the BJP. He had reportedly said he is no longer with the party and does not fear to face any disciplinary action.

Reportedly, Eshwarappa has been aghast over his son KE Kantesh not being given a Lok Sabha ticket from Haveri seat in the southern state by BJP.

He has been holding Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra and his father and veteran party leader BS Yediyurappa responsible for his son KE Kantesh not being given the Lok Sabha ticket by the party.

