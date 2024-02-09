Reactions on Eshwarappa's remark

The 75-year-old veteran politician's speech has indeed drawn huge criticism as many question the appropriateness of such remarks.

"The Bengaluru Police would have arrested me if I had said that KS Eshwarappa should be beaten to death in public, but no action will be taken against Eshwarappa for calling the killing of DK Suresh. Law is indeed based on Power," activist Kavitha Reddy said on X (formerly Twitter).