'Enact A Law To Kill Congress Leaders, The Traitors To India': BJP Veteran's Remark Stirs Controversy

The 75-year-old BJP leader KS Eshwarappa's speech has indeed drawn huge criticism as many questioned the appropriateness of such remarks.

February 9, 2024

Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa| Photo: PTI

Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa's remark on calling for a law that enables the killing of Congress MP DK Suresh and MLA Vinay Kulkarni once again has sparked a row today. Terming the two Congress leaders "traitors", Mr. Eshwarappa claimed that they intended to fragment India into pieces.

What did Esharappa say?

During the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka BJP president and office-bearers in Davangere district, the senior BJP leader said "If they try to convey such statements again, through such public meetings, I would like to communicate to Narendra Modi ji that DK Suresh and Vinay Kulkarni are traitors to this country. They seemingly desire to divide the nation into pieces. I suggest enacting a law where they can be shot and killed."

The explosive statement came a day after Eshwarappa termed the Karnataka government's protest in Delhi over "unfair allocation of funds" a campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He alleged that the Congress government was launching its campaign by spending tax payer's money.

Reactions on Eshwarappa's remark

The 75-year-old veteran politician's speech has indeed drawn huge criticism as many question the appropriateness of such remarks.

"The Bengaluru Police would have arrested me if I had said that KS Eshwarappa should be beaten to death in public, but no action will be taken against Eshwarappa for calling the killing of DK Suresh. Law is indeed based on Power," activist Kavitha Reddy said on X (formerly Twitter).

