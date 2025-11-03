Bihar Elections: PM Modi Accuses RJD Of Pressuring UPA To Stall Projects After Nitish Formed Government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of influencing the UPA government to delay or block key developmental projects in Bihar after Nitish Kumar came to power.
Modi said the RJD deliberately hindered progress by using political pressure to stall central funding and clearances for infrastructure and welfare schemes.
Urging voters to reject politics of obstruction, Modi said Bihar’s development had suffered due to such interference and called for support for a stable, development-focused government.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) exerted pressure on the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) to stall developmental projects in Bihar after Nitish Kumar formed his government in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on [date]. According to the PM, the RJD’s action was aimed at undermining the new administration and disrupting governance by delaying approvals and funding.
Modi claimed that once Nitish Kumar took office, bureaucratic clearances and central-funded schemes were blocked at the behest of the RJD, which remains a key rival in the state’s political landscape. He described this as a deliberate effort to hamper progress in Bihar during a crucial phase of its development.
The Prime Minister further asserted that these disruptions affected infrastructure, social welfare and other essential services throughout the region. He said that central ministries received complaints of interference and obstruction, and cited this as one of the major reasons the UPA government should be held accountable.
In his address, Modi urged voters to recognise such tactics when casting their ballots and to support a government committed to consistent governance rather than one that allegedly uses obstruction as a political tool.