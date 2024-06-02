Bhaichung Bhutia Fails To ‘Kick’ His Political Career Even This Time From Sikkim, Heading Towards Defeat

The renowned footballer Bhaichung Bhutia fails to kick his political career even this time as he trailing his nearest political rival from the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) by a margin of over 4000 votes.
Even the situation for Bhutia’s own party— Sikkim Democratic Front(SDF) seems to be bleak as the party has only been able to gain lead on a single seat in the state’s 32-member Assembly until now.
The ruling SKM is slated for a massive victory over the SDF, winning 31 out of 32 seats as per the election trends.
The Sikkim assembly elections 2024 were held in a single phase on April 19. Though all leads are in, the results are yet to be officially declared.
Earlier, Bhutia had formed his own Hamro Sikkim Party in 2018, but merged it with the SDF last year. He is currently the vice-president of the SDF, the main opposition party in northeast’s Sikkim.
The former captain of the Indian football team had fought elections twice from West Bengal as a TMC candidate.
In 2014, he had contested Lok Sabha elections from Darjeeling and the 2016 assembly elections from Siliguri. Bhutia lost both.
Later, Bhutia shifted his electoral base to Sikkim and formed his own party. He fought the 2019 assembly elections from Gangtok and Tumen-Lingi, but tasted defeated in both his attempts. He also lost the 2019 bypoll from Gangtok.