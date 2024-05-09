Elections

Arunachal Pradesh: BJP Expels 27 Disgruntled Leaders For 6 Years Over Contesting Polls Against Party Candidates

PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Arunachal BJP unit on Tuesday expelled 27 disgruntled party leaders who contested the April 19 elections in the state against the party's official candidates after being denied tickets.

Party’s state disciplinary action committee chairman Tarh Tarak said the leaders have been expelled for six years.

The expelled politicians had contested on the tickets of the National People’s Party which Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma heads, the Nationalist Congress Party, the People’s Party of Arunachal and as independent candidates.

Some of the prominent expelled leaders include Yeshi Tsewang, who contested from Dirang, Wangdi Dorjee Khirmey (Kalaktang), Tenzing Nimya Glow (Thrizino-Buragaon), Nabam Vivek (Doimukh), Mayu Taring (Palin), Dikto Yekar (Daporijo), Ajay Murtem (Raga), Taba Doni (Dumporijo) Gokar Basar (Basar) and Jarkar Gamlin.

