Elections

Andhra Polls: Police Seize Rs 8.36 Crore At Inter-State Check-Post

Police seized the money, which is one of the largest single cash seizures in the run-up to 2024 polls, at Andhra Pradesh and Telangana inter-state check-post at Garikapadu village while checking vehicles.

File representative image
The cash was seized from cabin behind the driver's seat in the truck coming from Hyderabad and bound for Guntur Photo: File representative image
Andhra Pradesh Police on Thursday seized Rs 8.36 crore from a truck carrying PVC pipes at an inter-state check-post in NTR district.

"We seized Rs 8.36 crore cash hidden in a cabin behind the driver's seat in the truck coming from Hyderabad and bound for Guntur," a police official told PTI.

According to police, the truck belonging to Chittoor district is registered under the name of one Shaik Aziz.

Meanwhile, police are questioning the truck driver, Ch Shanmugan (40), and cleaner, P Sekhar Reddy (24), for further information.

After submitting the cash to the treasury department, police have registered a case under CrPC Sections 41 and 102, the police official added.

Simultaneous elections for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies in the southern state will be held on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4.

