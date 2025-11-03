Amit Shah Promises Defence Corridor, Industries in Every Bihar District if NDA Wins

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that if the NDA is elected to power, industries will be established in every district and a defence corridor will be built in Bihar.



Shah expressed confidence that the NDA will once again establish government in Bihar and that the RJD-Congress will be "wiped out by 1 pm on November 14" when the election results are announced while speaking at consecutive poll rallies in Sheohar, Sitamarhi, and Madhubani.