Amit Shah Promises Defence Corridor, Industries in Every Bihar District if NDA Wins

At rallies in Sheohar, Sitamarhi and Madhubani, Union Home Minister Amit Shah pledged to build a defence corridor, set up factories in all districts, and make Bihar flood-free if NDA returns to power.

Outlook News Desk
Amit Shah
Amit Shah
Summary
  • Shah announced plans for a defence corridor, MSME parks, and industries across Bihar, along with new Vande Bharat and temple projects in Sitamarhi.

  • He said Rs 11,000 crore worth of flood-control projects are underway and promised a commission to make Bihar flood-free.

  • Taking aim at the RJD-Congress alliance, Shah said NDA will “wipe them out” on Nov 14 and claimed Modi-era funds for Bihar far exceeded previous regimes.

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that if the NDA is elected to power, industries will be established in every district and a defence corridor will be built in Bihar.

Shah expressed confidence that the NDA will once again establish government in Bihar and that the RJD-Congress will be "wiped out by 1 pm on November 14" when the election results are announced while speaking at consecutive poll rallies in Sheohar, Sitamarhi, and Madhubani.

"From the time of Emperor Chandragupta Maurya to Narendra Modi, the Gandak, Koshi and Ganga rivers have wreaked flood havoc in Bihar. The NDA, if voted to power, will form a commission to make Bihar flood-free," he said.

The waters of the Koshi river will be harnessed to irrigate 50,000 hectares in the Mithilanchal region, he said.

Shah asserted that Rs 11,000 crore projects were underway to contain floods in Mithila-Koshi.

"We will establish a defence corridor in the state, and set up factories in each district in addition to building MSME and industrial parks... We will launch the Vande Bharat train from Sitamarhi to Ayodhya on the consecration day of the Sita temple," the home minister said.

Shah added that he conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sita shrine in Punaura Dham, Sitamarhi, which costs Rs 850 crore.

In a jab at the Congress, Shah claimed that while "Biryanis used to be served on a platter" to militants, the Narendra Modi-led government eliminated terrorists in their own country with the commencement of Operation Sindoor ten days after the Pahalgam incident.

"In future, military offensives against Pakistan, explosives manufactured in Bihar's proposed defence corridor will be used," he said.

Shah said under Modi, India is safe and secure and added that he ensured that Naxalism was eliminated from Bihar.

"Naxal-free Bihar will vote till 5 pm for the first time in contrast to RJD-Congress rule, when polling ended at 3 pm due to Maoist fear," he asserted.

RJD government turned Bihar into a den of kidnapping, murder, extortion, he said and added that it was Nitish Kumar and Modi who paved the way for its prosperity.

"PM sanctioned Rs 18.70 lakh-crore to Bihar in 10 years compared to Rs 2.80 lakh-crore during Lalu's rule," he said.

He also alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wants to protect infiltrators who are grabbing foodgrain, jobs and benefits meant for the poor.

"Rahul Baba, I dare you to organise as many as 'ghuspaithiya rallies across the nation as you can, but the NDA will drive out each and every infiltrator from here," he said.

According to Shah, the Sitamarhi-Ayodhya Ramjanaki Path will be constructed for Rs 550 crore, and the Mithilanchal region will be transformed into a global knowledge centre at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

In addition, he stated that Rs 5,000 crore would be used to double the Ayodhya-Sitamarhi rail track.

Shah claimed to have conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sita temple in Punaura Dham, which will be connected to Ayodhya by road and rail and costs Rs 850 crore.

"We will launch the Vande Bharat train from Sitamarhi to Ayodhya on the consecration day of the Sita temple," he said.

The NDA will "transform Patna, Darbhanga, Purnea and Bhagalpur airports into global standards", he said, adding each district of Bihar will also have a medical college.

