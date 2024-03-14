Amarinder Singh's Wife Preneet Kaur Joins BJP, Praises PM Modi's Leadership

Right ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, suspended Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Preneet Kaur on Thursday joined the BJP.
While joining the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders, including its national general secretaries Arun Singh, Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni, Kaur praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the work done by his government in the last 10 years.
Kaur also thanked PM Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and the "entire BJP family" for giving her an opportunity to work with the party.
Kaur praised PM Modi's leadership
Praising Modi's leadership, Kaur said she decided to join the BJP looking at his policies and the work done by his government in the last 10 years.
Advertisement
"I am fully confident that our children's future and our country will remain secure under his (Modi's) leadership and policies," she told reporters.
Kaur said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, initiatives such as 'Viksit Bharat' are shaping India's future, and ensuring its security and advancement."
"The time has come when all should come together" for the progress of the country, she added.
Why was Kaur suspended?
Congress suspended Preneet Kaur, a four-time MP from Punjab's Patiala and a former Union minister, over alleged anti-party activities in February last year soon after her husband, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, joined the BJP, quitting the grand old party.
Advertisement
Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of the Congress' Punjab unit, had sent a complaint to the party high command, accusing Kaur of indulging in anti-party activities to help the BJP.