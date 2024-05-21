Along Jharkhand's Thin Red Line, People's Issues Loom Large This Election Season

We travelled through the forest, where we ran into two men riding a two-wheeler. They had followed us from Baresanr and were headed to the village of Kujrum, right opposite Tisia. They were labourers from Kujrum employed by the Forest Department to build a water reservoir for animals. We followed them to Kujrum (Latehar, Chatra constituency). Almost 13 km later, the forest cleared out on to a green village with just a few mud houses with thatched roofs. Smartphones have reached them. Everyone here is on Instagram. But many villagers have given up the fight against the forest department officials over the basics such as a contractual monthly wage for their labour or the option of not forcing them to serve as labourers in Kerala and Mumbai, ins­pite of them having their own land here. In the past, there have been many reports of clashes between the forest officials and the locals over the cutting of wood, the cultivation of crops, and the setting of borders of police jurisdiction. Tirsuram Oraon, 53, an indigenous medicine practitioner says that he’s tired of his village and its politics, “Football ban gaye hum sarkaar aur dada log ke beech!” (I’ve become a football between the government and the ‘brothers’). Tisruram wants to accept the sarkar’s offer of 5 acres of land or alternatively 15 lakh rupees to vacate his land and move to the village of Lahlahe 55 km away near Medin­inagar. He has gone to the DC’s office and it has been promised to him on “badka badka (big, big) laptops”, he reminisces.