Elections

Ahead Of LS Polls, AAP Launches 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' Campaign

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said, "Kejriwal was arrested as part of a big conspiracy. It is the first time that a sitting chief minister has been arrested during the Lok Sabha polls. We are launching the campaign 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' and we want you to empower Kejriwal."