Elections

AAP Launches Lok Sabha Campaign Song 'Jail Ke Jawab Mein Hum Vote Denge'

The song penned and sung by AAP MLA Dilip Pandey was launched here by party leaders at an event at the AAP headquarters.

Advertisement

Arvind Kejriwal
AAP launches Lok Sabha campaign song Photo: PTI
info_icon

Focusing on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday launched its Lok Sabha campaign song titled 'jail ke jawab mein hum vote denge'.

The song penned and sung by AAP MLA Dilip Pandey was launched here by party leaders at an event at the AAP headquarters. The party's Lok Sabha campaign is titled 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se'.

"Our campaign songs always reflect the mood of the common people. This song reflects the sentiment of the people. The lyrics of the song depicts the reality of what is happening in today's times," Pandey said.

Advertisement

The song depicts the dangers that people might face in future, he added.

"If the BJP comes to power, they will change the Constitution... We hope that the song will resonate with the people," he said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on March 21. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection to the case.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'It's Become Your Habit To Take Words Taken Out Of Context', Kharge Writes To Modi
  2. Sports News LIVE: Liverpool's Premier League Title Hopes Dented After 0-2 Loss At Everton
  3. JEE Mains 2024 Result Out: Cut Off, Marking Scheme, How to Check - All You Need to Know
  4. Tamannah Bhatia To Ananya Panday To Kriti Sanon – 5 Actresses Who’re Fore Fronting The Brown-Beige Fashion Revolution
  5. 'King': Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan Are Reportedly Set To Commence Filming In London This June
  6. Bihar: 6 Dead, Over 30 Injured In Massive Fire At Hotel Near Patna Railway Station; Cylinder Blast Suspected
  7. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: From 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Satranga', 10 Songs By The Versatile Singer To Tune In To
  8. Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know