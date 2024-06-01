Elections

3 Layer Security Cordon In All Counting Centres In Manipur On June 4

A three-layer security cordon will be enforced at the counting centres on the counting day, the CEO said in a statement.

Manipur prepares for counting of votes for the two Lok Sabha constituencies


Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Pradeep Kumar Jha on Saturday said preparations for counting of votes for the two Lok Sabha constituencies in the state are in full swing.

The counting of votes will commence at 8 am at 24 counting halls on June 4, he said.

All necessary arrangements as prescribed by the Election Commission are well in place.

"Counting of votes will be taken up at 24 counting centres in 11 district headquarters..., " Jha said.

The CEO said five counting halls have been earmarked for postal ballots.

"Twenty-five counting observers have been appointed by ECI and will be arriving before the fixed date of counting. One ECIL engineer for each counting hall has been assigned where EVM counting will be done," the CEO said.

Manipur has two Lok Sabha constituencies Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections the BJP had won the Inner Manipur seat while the NPF had won the outer Manipur constituency.

