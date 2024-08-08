SC To Hear NEET PG 2024 Postponement Plea On Aug 9; Admit Cards Out Today

With the NEET PG 2024 exam scheduled for August 11, the Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear the plea seeking postponement of the postgraduate medical exam. As per reports, the Supreme Court will hear the plea regarding NEET PG 2024 postponement on August 9.
Furthermore, the NEET PG admit cards are scheduled to be released on August 8 for all candidates.
SC To Hear Postponement Plea On Friday
As per a report by Live Law, the plea to postpone NEET PG 2024 was filed before the apex court on Wednesday. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea and scheduled it for Friday - August 9.
This postponement plea comes days before the exam. As per the petitioner Vishal Soren, the plea seeks another postponement of the NEET PG 2024 exam as many aspirants who will be appearing for the exam have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient for them to reach.
"More than two lakh students are scheduled to appear in the aforestated examination. The examination is scheduled to be held in 185 test cities therefore resulting in non-availability of train tickets as well as hiking of air fares due to dynamic pricing thereby making it almost impossible for a large number of students to reach their test centres” said the petition.
Along with a postponement, the petition also calls for the disclosure of the normalization formula of the four sets of question papers for NEET PG candidates.
NEET PG 2024 Admit Cards Out Today
As per the official notice issued by the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences, the NEET PG admit cards will be released on August 8.
NBE will be releasing the admit cards on Thursday. SImilar to the exam city slips released on July 31, the NEET PG admit cards will be sent to the candidates on their respective email ids.