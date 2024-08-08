Education

SC To Hear NEET PG 2024 Postponement Plea On Aug 9; Admit Cards Out Today

With the NEET PG Exam set for August 11 and the admit cards releasing today, the Supreme Court will be hearing the plea to postpone the exam on Friday.

neet pg postponement 2024 admit card
SC To Hear NEET PG 2024 Postponement Plea On Aug 9; Admit Cards Out Today | Photo: Pexels
info_icon

With the NEET PG 2024 exam scheduled for August 11, the Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear the plea seeking postponement of the postgraduate medical exam. As per reports, the Supreme Court will hear the plea regarding NEET PG 2024 postponement on August 9.

Furthermore, the NEET PG admit cards are scheduled to be released on August 8 for all candidates.

SC To Hear Postponement Plea On Friday

As per a report by Live Law, the plea to postpone NEET PG 2024 was filed before the apex court on Wednesday. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea and scheduled it for Friday - August 9.

This postponement plea comes days before the exam. As per the petitioner Vishal Soren, the plea seeks another postponement of the NEET PG 2024 exam as many aspirants who will be appearing for the exam have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient for them to reach.

"More than two lakh students are scheduled to appear in the aforestated examination. The examination is scheduled to be held in 185 test cities therefore resulting in non-availability of train tickets as well as hiking of air fares due to dynamic pricing thereby making it almost impossible for a large number of students to reach their test centres” said the petition.

Along with a postponement, the petition also calls for the disclosure of the normalization formula of the four sets of question papers for NEET PG candidates.

NBEMS said that claims of NEET PG paper being leaked are 'false' | - Representative Image
'Question Paper Yet To Be Prepared': NBEMS Dismisses NEET-PG Paper Leak Claims

BY Outlook Web Desk

NEET PG 2024 Admit Cards Out Today

As per the official notice issued by the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences, the NEET PG admit cards will be released on August 8.

NBE will be releasing the admit cards on Thursday. SImilar to the exam city slips released on July 31, the NEET PG admit cards will be sent to the candidates on their respective email ids.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  2. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  3. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
  4. Pakistan Squad For Bangladesh Tests Revealed: No 'Major Surgery' - Check Who Is In, Who Is Out
  5. IND Vs SL 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Calls For 'Serious' Look Into Batting Against Spin After Series Loss
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  2. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  3. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
  4. Sturm Graz 2-2 PSG: Parisiens Held In First Game Without Mbappe
  5. Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  2. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  4. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
  5. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  3. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  5. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Parliament News LIVE: Waqf Bill Tabled In Lok Sabha, Oppn Questions 'Timing'
  2. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  3. SC To Hear NEET PG 2024 Postponement Plea On Aug 9; Admit Cards Out Today
  4. Parliament: Waqf Bill Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Congress's Opposition
  5. Opposition Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha Over Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification
Entertainment News
  1. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Check Out First Pics
  2. 'Vettaiyan': Fahadh Faasil's First Look From The Rajinikanth Starrer Unveiled On His Birthday - Check Poster Inside
  3. Amidst Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Engagement Rumours, A Viral Clip Of Nagarjuna Resurfaces
  4. Arshad Warsi Opens Up About Pay Disparity Among Actors In Bollywood: Some Actors Are Making A Lot Of Money
  5. Vikram Bhatt Recalls Dino Morea And Bipasha Basu Fighting On The Sets Of 'Raaz', Reveals Their Relationship Was 'Falling Apart'
US News
  1. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
  2. McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles
  3. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  4. Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends
  5. Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Scrutiny After Door Blowout Incident; Company Announces Design Changes
World News
  1. WHO To Declare MPox Outbreak A Global Emergency? UN Body Calls Urgent Meet | What We Know
  2. Sunita Williams Could Return Home In SpaceX's Crew Dragon In February 2025, Says NASA
  3. Bangladeshi Actor Shanto, His Father Lynched: Reports
  4. Tunisia President Saied Sacks Another Prime Minister Without Explanation
  5. 'Heartbroken That I Can't See, Hug My Mother': Sheikh Hasina's Daughter Saima Wazed
Latest Stories
  1. Rajasthan: 3-Time MLA And Tribal Leader Amrit Lal Meena Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
  2. Rumoured Couple Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala To Get Engaged Today? Here's What We Know
  3. 'Question Paper Yet To Be Prepared': NBEMS Dismisses NEET-PG Paper Leak Claims
  4. Kolkata Cafe Blast: 1 Injured After Blast At Jodhpur Park Cafe In South Kolkata, Probe Underway
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Interim Govt Led By Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus To Take Oath Today | Top Points
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Avinash Sable's Medal Dream Ends With 11th Finish In 3000m Steeplechase - In Pics
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Retires; Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar In Women's Golf Round 2 Action