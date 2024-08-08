National

'Question Paper Yet To Be Prepared': NBEMS Dismisses NEET-PG Paper Leak Claims

NBEMS has been tasked with conducting the National Entrance-cum-Eligility Test - Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2024.

NBEMS said that the NEET-PG paper leak claims are bogus. |
NBEMS said that the NEET-PG paper leak claims are bogus.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Wednesday dismissed claims of NEET-PG 2024 exam papers being leaked and said that it has filed a police complaint in this regard.

NBEMS has been tasked with conducting the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test - Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2024.

The board, in a notice, said the false claims have been made on a Telegram channel named "NEET-PG LEAKED MATERIAL", clarifying that NBEMS is yet to prepare the question paper.

It asked NEET-PG candidates to not be misled by such "unscrupulous elements" who are trying to fool them by claiming to have access to the question paper of the upcoming of the 2024 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG).

"All candidates are assured that the question papers for NEET-PG 2024 are yet to be prepared by the NBEMS and claims of paper leak made in social media platforms are bogus," it said in the notice.

The board said that it has noticed that some "unscrupulous agents" are making bogus claims through the Telegram Messenger platform. The cozeners are claiming to offer the papers in return for a considerable sum of money.

A police complaint has been registered by the NBEMS against such fraudsters and their accomplices for their attempt to deceive the NEET-PG aspirants.

The Union Health Ministry, in a statement, dismissed media reports which are highlighting social media posts alleging possible paper leak of the NEET-PG 2024.

"It is further advised that direct or indirect indulgence of anyone in any of such activities or publishing/spreading rumours without verifying the facts shall be appropriately dealt with by NBEMS," the notice said.

In case candidates are approached by people promising to provide question papers for NBEMS examinations, it can be reported on the board's communication web portal or to police for further investigation.

