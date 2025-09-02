RBSE 10th & 12th Supplementary Results 2025 Soon: Check Dates, Websites, and Details

RBSE supplementary result 2025 Class 10 and 12 will be available soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 10th & 12th Supplementary Results 2025
RBSE 10th & 12th Supplementary Results 2025 Soon: Check Dates, Websites, and Details
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the RBSE supplementary results 2025 for both Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examinations shortly. Candidates who appeared in the extra (second-chance) exams held from August 6–8, 2025, must keep their roll numbers handy to access their results via the official portals: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

How to Check the RBSE Supplementary Results 2025?

  1. Visit the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

  2. Click on the link for “RBSE Supplementary Results 2025” for Class 10 or Class 12.

  3. Enter your roll number and date of birth as required.

  4. Submit the details to view your provisional marksheet on the screen.

  5. Download and print the marksheet for future reference.

In case of heavy traffic on the websites, candidates can also check their RBSE compartment results 2025 via DigiLocker or through SMS services (details to be announced by RBSE).

RBSE Supplementary Results 2025: Details Mentioned

The online provisional marksheet for both RBSE class 10 supplementary results and RBSE class 12 supplementary results will include:

  • Student’s name and roll number

  • Board name: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education

  • Examination name and year (Supplementary Exam 2025)

  • Subject-wise marks obtained in theory and practical

  • Total marks and percentage

  • Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)

  • Division/Grade

  • School/center name and code.

Candidates should verify all details carefully. Any discrepancies must be reported immediately to the respective school authorities.

RBSE Result 2025 Live Updates Class 10 and 12: Details to Check

  • Expected result date: Early September 2025 (exact date yet to be announced).

  • Official result time: Varies; check the live update section on the RBSE website.

  • Passing criteria: Minimum 33% marks in each subject and aggregate.

  • Supplemental exam purpose: Provides a second chance for students who could not clear one or more subjects in the annual board exams.

Stay tuned to the official RBSE portals for real-time announcements and direct result links.

