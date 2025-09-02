RBSE 10th & 12th Supplementary Results 2025 Soon: Check Dates, Websites, and Details

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the RBSE supplementary results 2025 for both Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examinations shortly. Candidates who appeared in the extra (second-chance) exams held from August 6–8, 2025, must keep their roll numbers handy to access their results via the official portals: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.