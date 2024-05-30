NEET Answer Key 2024 LIVE: Direct Link, Objection Window, How To Check | Details Inside

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 31 May 2024 (upto 11:50 P.M.),” NTA said.