NEET Answer Key 2024 LIVE: Direct Link, Objection Window, How To Check | Details Inside

The National Testing Agency on Thursday released the provisional answer key of NEET UG 2024 and the candidates can access and download the NEET answer key by logging in to the official website and using application number and date of birth.
Besides the answer key, NTA has also displayed candidates' recorded responses as well. Over 24 lakh students appeared for the entrance examination this year which took place on May 5.
NEET 2024 Answer Key LIVE: How to check provisional answer key?
Open the NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in.
Go to the NEET UG exam page.
Open the provisional answer key challenge window.
Provide the application number, date of birth and login.
Check the NEET UG answer key. Proceed to raise objection, if needed.
NEET 2024 answer key Live: Score calculation
Candidates can check their marks using the answer key and their responses. The cumulative score is calculated using the following formula.
NEET marks= (4 x number of correct answers) - number of incorrect answers
NEET 2024 answer key LIVE: Objection window open till May 31
The candidates also have the option to submit objections till May 31 on payment of ₹200 per question.
“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 31 May 2024 (upto 11:50 P.M.),” NTA said.