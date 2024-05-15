In A Week, Two NEET Aspirants Went Missing; Nine Students Die By Suicide So Far

Nine Suicides Reported

Earlier this month two students, who were NEET aspirants died by suicide. A suicide note was recovered by the police in a 21-year-old student's room stating “I am sorry Papa. Me iss saal bhi nahi kar paya (I couldn’t do it this year, either)” was recovered from the room, police said. The boy was identified as Bharat Rajput, a resident of Rajasthan’s Dholpur district and was living as a paying guest (PG) in the Jawahar Nagar area of Kota.

As per the figures provided by the Kota police, the total number of coaching students who have died by suicide in 2024 is nine. In 2023, Kota witnessed the highest number of suicides, touching the tally of 29. In 2022, there were 15 suicides reported. However during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the coaching institutes were shut and students were remotely studying from their respective homes, the number of suicides had drastically come down to four in 2020 and zero in 2021.