An 18-year-old in Kota, Rajasthan, succumbed to the pressures of studies and died by suicide and called herself a "loser" in her suicide note. Her tragic demise marks the second student death in 2024, following the 26 student deaths last year, all attributed to the overwhelming stress of exams.

The deceased was identified as Nirika Singh who was preparing for Joint Entrance Examination. Singh lived in the Borekheda area of Kota and was found hanging in her residence.