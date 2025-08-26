Last Chance to Register: AP OAMDC Counselling 2025 Closes Today

AP OAMDC 2025: Counselling Schedule

Registration ends: August 26, 2025

Special category verification: August 25–26, 2025

Web options entry: August 24–28, 2025

Change of web options: August 29, 2025

Seat allotment result: August 31, 2025

Commencement of classes: September 1, 2025

AP OAMDC 2025: Documents Required

Candidates must produce original and self-attested copies of:

Class XII marks memo and pass certificate

Hall ticket and diploma (if applicable)

Aadhar card or passport as ID proof

Caste or special category certificate (if applicable)

Income certificate for fee reimbursement (issued on or after January 1, 2020)

Recent passport-size photographs

Transfer certificate and migration certificate

The OAMDC counselling process ensures that merit-based seats are available in participating colleges. Eligible students should complete their registration today to avoid missing this opportunity. For detailed instructions and direct links, visit the official APSCHE portal.