Last Chance to Register: AP OAMDC Counselling 2025 Closes Today

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025 round-1 registration concludes today, August 26, 2025. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) manages the OAMDC degree admissions 2025, offering web-based counselling for undergraduate courses in arts, science, commerce, computer applications, and management across multi-disciplinary colleges in the state.
AP OAMDC Counselling 2025
Students who passed the Class XII exam in 2025 are eligible for Andhra Pradesh UG counselling through the Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC). The platform at oamdc.ucanapply.com facilitates end-to-end registration, certificate verification, web options, seat allotment, and self-reporting for the AP OAMDC Counselling 2025 process.
How to apply for AP OAMDC Counselling 2025
Visit oamdc.ucanapply.com and click New Registration.
Enter personal details, hall ticket number, date of birth, mobile number, and email.
Complete the registration and note your application number.
Pay the AP OAMDC 2025 application fee online.
Upload scanned copies of the required documents and submit the form.
Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.
AP OAMDC 2025: Application fee
The application fee structure follows category norms:
General category: Rs 400
Backward Classes: Rs 300
SC / ST: Rs 200
Payments can be made via credit/debit cards, UPI, or net banking through the “Pay Processing Fee” link on the homepage.
AP OAMDC 2025: Counselling Schedule
Registration ends: August 26, 2025
Special category verification: August 25–26, 2025
Web options entry: August 24–28, 2025
Change of web options: August 29, 2025
Seat allotment result: August 31, 2025
Commencement of classes: September 1, 2025
AP OAMDC 2025: Documents Required
Candidates must produce original and self-attested copies of:
Class XII marks memo and pass certificate
Hall ticket and diploma (if applicable)
Aadhar card or passport as ID proof
Caste or special category certificate (if applicable)
Income certificate for fee reimbursement (issued on or after January 1, 2020)
Recent passport-size photographs
Transfer certificate and migration certificate
The OAMDC counselling process ensures that merit-based seats are available in participating colleges. Eligible students should complete their registration today to avoid missing this opportunity. For detailed instructions and direct links, visit the official APSCHE portal.