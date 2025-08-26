Last Chance to Register: AP OAMDC Counselling 2025 Closes Today

Students who passed Class XII in 2025 can register for AP OAMDC UG Counselling 2025 at oamdc.ucanapply.com. The portal handles registration, verification, seat allotment, and self-reporting.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
AP OAMDC Counselling 2025
Photo: PTI
info_icon

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025 round-1 registration concludes today, August 26, 2025. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) manages the OAMDC degree admissions 2025, offering web-based counselling for undergraduate courses in arts, science, commerce, computer applications, and management across multi-disciplinary colleges in the state.

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025

Students who passed the Class XII exam in 2025 are eligible for Andhra Pradesh UG counselling through the Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC). The platform at oamdc.ucanapply.com facilitates end-to-end registration, certificate verification, web options, seat allotment, and self-reporting for the AP OAMDC Counselling 2025 process.

null - null
New Atal Scholarship for UK Studies: A Guide to the UP Chevening Scholarship Program

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

How to apply for AP OAMDC Counselling 2025

  1. Visit oamdc.ucanapply.com and click New Registration.

  2. Enter personal details, hall ticket number, date of birth, mobile number, and email.

  3. Complete the registration and note your application number.

  4. Pay the AP OAMDC 2025 application fee online.

  5. Upload scanned copies of the required documents and submit the form.

  6. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

AP OAMDC 2025: Application fee

The application fee structure follows category norms:

  • General category: Rs 400

  • Backward Classes: Rs 300

  • SC / ST: Rs 200
    Payments can be made via credit/debit cards, UPI, or net banking through the “Pay Processing Fee” link on the homepage.

null - null
GATE 2026 Registration to Begin on August 28: Key Details for Applicants

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

AP OAMDC 2025: Counselling Schedule

  • Registration ends: August 26, 2025

  • Special category verification: August 25–26, 2025

  • Web options entry: August 24–28, 2025

  • Change of web options: August 29, 2025

  • Seat allotment result: August 31, 2025

  • Commencement of classes: September 1, 2025

AP OAMDC 2025: Documents Required

Candidates must produce original and self-attested copies of:

  • Class XII marks memo and pass certificate

  • Hall ticket and diploma (if applicable)

  • Aadhar card or passport as ID proof

  • Caste or special category certificate (if applicable)

  • Income certificate for fee reimbursement (issued on or after January 1, 2020)

  • Recent passport-size photographs

  • Transfer certificate and migration certificate

The OAMDC counselling process ensures that merit-based seats are available in participating colleges. Eligible students should complete their registration today to avoid missing this opportunity. For detailed instructions and direct links, visit the official APSCHE portal.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Alyssa Healy Reveals How India’s Test Star Frustrated Australian Bowlers

  2. Sachin Tendulkar's Aadhaar Humour Goes Viral; Batting Great Trolls Umpire Steve Bucknor With 'Gloves' Joke

  3. 2011 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Walked In Ahead Of Yuvraj Singh

  4. Pulwama Hosts Day-Night Cricket Match, Thousands Turn Up In Former Conflict Zone

  5. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka, US Open: World No. 2 Dominates In Straight-Set First-Round Victory

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Sebastian Ofner, US Open: Norwegian Cruises Past Ofner In First Round

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Relishing Prospect Of Another Major Final With Jannik Sinner

  4. US Open 2025: Madison Keys Suffers Shock Early Exit After Dramatic Loss To Renata Zarazua

  5. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Forced To Dig Deep To Down Federico Agustin Gomez In First Round

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff LIVE Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Shuttler Faces Finnish Opponent

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova LIVE Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Eyes Victory Over 19-Year-Old Opponent

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BEST Defeat For Thackeray Brothers, But BMC Polls Real Test

  2. BJP Leaders Oppose Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara Rituals

  3. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  4. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  5. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  2. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  3. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  4. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  5. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

World News

  1. H-1B Under Fire: Senator Mike Lee, Marjorie Taylor Greene Question Indian Tech Hiring

  2. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  3. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  4. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  5. Israel Strikes Yemen: Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of Heavy Price After Sanaa Attack Kills Six

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 26, 2025: Predictions for Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

  3. Netanyahu Expresses Regret After Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills Journalists

  4. J&K Statehood: Supreme Court Schedules Hearing For October 10, Declines Urgent Listing

  5. ED Conducts Raids At AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Premises, AAP Says 'Fake'

  6. Rakesh Roshan Reveals Hrithik's Krrish Mask Was Made Of Wax; Took 6 Months To Design

  7. Pune Influencer Deletes Video Promoting Hindu-Muslim Harmony After Online Backlash

  8. Serie A: Juventus Condemns ‘Discriminatory Racist Remarks’ Against Weston McKennie In Parma Win