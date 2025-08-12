KMAT Karnataka 2025: Application Deadline Extended, Check Updated Schedule

KMAT 2025 Schedule: Important Dates

The KMAT 2025 registration window has been extended, giving candidates more time to complete their applications. According to the updated KMAT 2025 schedule, the last date to submit the application form is August 20, 2025. The KMAT Karnataka 2025 exam will be held on September 7, 2025. The admit cards will be available from September 2, 2025, and the official mock test will be conducted from September 3 to 4, 2025.