KMAT Karnataka 2025: Application Deadline Extended, Check Updated Schedule

The registration window for KMAT 2025 application has been extended till August 20, 2025. The exam will be held on September 7. Know more details.

KMAT: The Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) is a state-level entrance exam conducted by the Karnataka Private Postgraduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) for admission to MBA, PGDM, and MCA programmes in participating institutions across Karnataka. The exam is open to candidates from all parts of India and is widely recognized by top management institutes in the state.

KMAT 2025 Schedule: Important Dates

The KMAT 2025 registration window has been extended, giving candidates more time to complete their applications. According to the updated KMAT 2025 schedule, the last date to submit the application form is August 20, 2025. The KMAT Karnataka 2025 exam will be held on September 7, 2025. The admit cards will be available from September 2, 2025, and the official mock test will be conducted from September 3 to 4, 2025.

KMAT 2025 Application Fee

Candidates applying for the exam must pay the prescribed KMAT 2025 application fees during the registration process. The fee for all categories, including General, NC-OBC, SC, ST, and PwD, is INR 873.60 (inclusive of GST). The payment can be made online using debit/credit cards, net banking, or UPI.

How to Apply for KMAT 2025

The KMAT 2025 registration process is completely online. Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

  1. Visit the official KMAT website.

  2. Click on the KMAT 2025 registration link.

  3. Complete the registration by entering the required personal and academic details.

  4. Fill in the KMAT 2025 application form carefully.

  5. Pay the KMAT 2025 application fees using the available online payment methods.

  6. Review all details and submit the form. Save a copy of the confirmation for future reference.

With the KMAT 2025 exam dates now confirmed, aspirants are advised to complete their registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. The extension offers a valuable opportunity for candidates who have not yet applied to secure their place in one of Karnataka’s top postgraduate management or computer application programmes.

