Karnataka DCET Result 2024 Declared. Check Scores Here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the results of the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2024, conducted for admission to diploma polytechnic courses for the academic year 2024-25.
The results are now available on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online by logging in to the result portal.
KCET Document Verification: The document verification for selected candidates will be conducted in the government and aided diploma polytechnics in the state, starting from July 2, 2024.
DCET 2024: How To Check Result
Candidates can check their results by following these steps:
- Go to the official website of DCET 2024
- Click on the DCET 2024 result link
- Enter your DCET 2024 application form number
- Click on the ‘Submit’ button
- Your DCET 2024 result will appear on the screen
KEA DCET 2024: Tie-Breaking Rule
In case of a tie between the marks obtained by two candidates, the following tie-breaking procedure is followed:
- Candidate with higher marks in the DCET entrance test is given preference
- If a tie still persists, it is resolved on the basis of marks obtained in the second year (third & fourth semester)
- If a tie still exists, the candidate with higher marks in the first year (first & second semester) is given preference
- In case the marks obtained by the candidates are still the same, then the merit is determined on the basis of age of the candidates, wherein the older candidate is given preference.