Download Your BSEB STET 2025 Admit Card Today: Hall Ticket Available Online

The Bihar School Examination Board releases the BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 today, October 11, 2025.
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official portal by entering their application number and date of birth.
The admit card PDF includes candidate details (name, photograph, signature), exam date (October 20, 2025), shift timing, venue address, and essential instructions.
Exam shifts: Paper I from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and Paper II from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.
Candidates must carry a printed admit card and valid photo ID; no electronic devices are allowed in the exam hall.
How to Download Your BSEB STET Admit Card 2025
Visit the official website at bsebstet2025.com or access the link under “Latest Announcements” on bsebonline.bihar.gov.in.
Click the “BSEB STET Admit Card 2025” link.
Enter your application number and date of birth, then submit.
Your Bihar STET Admit Card PDF will appear, verify all details, download, and take multiple printouts.
BSEB STET Admit Card: Details Mentioned
The hall ticket will display the following details:
Candidate’s name, photograph, and signature
Roll number and registration number
Exam date, reporting time, and venue address
Exam shift (morning or afternoon)
Instructions on exam day conduct and permitted items
Candidates should ensure that all information matches their registration details. Any discrepancies must be reported immediately to the BSEB Helpline.
Exam Schedule and Important Instructions
The Bihar STET 2025 is scheduled for October 20, 2025, with two shifts:
Shift I (Paper I): 10:00 AM–12:30 PM
Shift II (Paper II): 2:00 PM–4:30 PM
Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a government-issued photo ID (such as an Aadhar card, voter ID, or passport). Strict security measures will be in place; no electronic devices or study materials are allowed inside the exam hall.
BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 Login and Support
The BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 login portal goes live at 10:00 AM today. In case of technical issues or login errors, candidates can contact the BSEB support desk at 0612-2230234 or email support@bsebstet2025.com between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM.
What to Do If You Face Issues?
Double-check your application number and DOB format (DD/MM/YYYY).
Clear browser cache or try a different browser.
If details on the admit card are incorrect, reach out to the BSEB helpline immediately for corrections.
With the admit card available today, candidates should download and review their hall tickets without delay to avoid last-minute complications. Prepare all required documents and reach the exam center well before the reporting time to ensure a smooth examination experience.