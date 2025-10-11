Download Your BSEB STET 2025 Admit Card Today: Hall Ticket Available Online

Exam Schedule and Important Instructions

The Bihar STET 2025 is scheduled for October 20, 2025, with two shifts:

Shift I (Paper I): 10:00 AM–12:30 PM

Shift II (Paper II): 2:00 PM–4:30 PM

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a government-issued photo ID (such as an Aadhar card, voter ID, or passport). Strict security measures will be in place; no electronic devices or study materials are allowed inside the exam hall.