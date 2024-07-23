CUET Result 2024: CUET UG Result, Final Answer Key Expected Soon | Marking Scheme & Other Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results for the Common University Entrance Exam soon. Students who appeared for the CUET UG Exam will be able to check their scorecard and final answer key on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in.
The objection window for the CUET Re-test answer key closed on Monday. Based on the objections raised by candidates, NTA will work towards preparing the final answer key for candidates.
Once the final answer key is released, students will be able to download it and estimate their score. After the final answer key, NTA will release the CUET UG scorecards for over 13 lakh candidates.
CUET UG 2024 Result: Marking Scheme For The Exam
Based on the information bulletin issued by NTA, the CUET UG marking scheme is as follows -
Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5)
Negative marking of -1 for any incorrect option marked
Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).
CUET UG Result 2024 - How To Check CUET Result, Scorecard
Visit the official website - exams.nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the link for CUET UG 2024
A new page will open, click on the link which reads "CUET UG Scorecard Is Live".
Enter your application number, date of birth and any other details asked for.
Your CUET UG 2024 Result will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take a printout for future references.
NTA conducted the CUET UG examination on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024 across in 379 cities including 26 cities outside India. Around 13.48 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance examination. A re-test was conducted for select candidates on July 19.