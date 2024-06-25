The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday said that the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final examinations are likely to be announced in the first week of July.
“CA Inter and Final Result may come in July 1st week itself . We have council meeting on 2nd and 3rd July so possibly 5th July May be the date for Result,” CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal posted on X and asked the candidates to wait for the official notification for further details.
ICAI CA June Inter Results 2024: Where to check?
Once announced, the candidates can check the CA Inter and Final results on icai.nic.in or icai.org. They can also download scorecards using their registration number and date of birth.
ICAI CA Result 2024: How to check?
Go to the ICAI result website at icai.nic.in.
Open the CA Inter or CA Final May result link, as required.
Enter your login credentials and submit.
Check your result on the next page.
It has been told that the ICAI will announce the names of group-wise toppers and their scores along with the results. The details will also include the number of candidates who registered, appeared, and qualified in each group, the pass percentage.