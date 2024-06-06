Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is expected to declare the AP EAMCET Result 2024 soon. With the final answer key released, students who appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy entrance exam are now awaiting the release for their AP EAPCET Result and rankcards.
Once the result is declared, students will be able to download their AP EAMCET 2024 Rankcards from the official website of the state council - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
AP EAMCET 2024 Result and Rankcard | AP EAMCET 2024 Response Sheets
AP EAMCET Result 2024 - How To Check EAPCET Result
Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link for AP EAPCET 2024
A new page will open, click on the link for "Download Rankcard"
Enter your hall ticket number, date of birth and other details asked for.
Your AP EAMCET Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.
The AP EAPCET 2024 Exam was conducted from May 16 and 17 for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream and rom May 18 to 23 for the Engineering stream. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Kakinada conducted the EAMCET AP exam this year on behalf of the APSCHE.
The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test is conducted for admissions in state colleges for courses such as- B.Sc.(Ag.), B.Sc.(Hort.), B.V.Sc&AH, B.F.Sc., B.Tech.(FST), B.Sc.(CA&BM, B.Pharm, B.Tech.(Bio-Technology)(Bi.P.C.), Pharm-D(Bi.P.C) and B.Sc.(Nursing) (Bi.P.C.)
In order to clear the AP EAMCET 2024 Result, students must secure at least 25% marks. There are no minimum passing marks for students from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) categories.