AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in

HSEC 12th Result 2024 date and time has been announced! As per the official announcement by state education minister Ranoj Pegu, the Assam HS Result will be declared tomorrow - May 9.

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC 12th Result 2024 date and time has been announced! As per the official announcement by state education minister Ranoj Pegu, the Assam HS Result will be declared tomorrow - May 9.

Once the result is announced, all students who appeared for the Assam Board 12th Exams will be able to download their scorecards from the official website - resultsassam.nic.in.

Assam 12th Result 2024 - How to Check

  • Visit the official website - resultsassam.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on the link for

  • "Higher Secondary Examination (HS) Results 2024, Assam"

  • A new tab will open. Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details asked for.

  • Your Assam HS Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and take a printout for future references.

Assam HS Result 2024 Tomorrow For Nearly 3 Lakh Students

As per the Assam Higher Secondary board, a total of 2,80,216 students appeared for the HS exams this year. Of this, 1,37,484 were male candidates and 1,42,732 were female candidates.

The exams were held across 876 exam centres from February 12 to March 13. A total of 2,06,467 students from the arts stream, 55,287 students from science, 17,582 students from the commerce stream and 880 students from the vocational stream, appeared for the exams.

Assam has already declared the results for the SEBA 10th Exams 2024. The Assam 10th HSLC Results were declared on April 20, 2024. A total of 75.7 percent of students passed the exams.

