Prada Goes On Defensive, Pays Tribute To Kolhapuris

Prada featured "Kolhapuri-inspired" leather sandals, marketed as "Heritage Leather Sandals," on their runway, with prices reported between ₹1.16 lakh and ₹1.3 lakh

Prada featured "Kolhapuri-inspired" leather sandals, marketed as "Heritage Leather Sandals," on their runway, with prices reported between ₹1.16 lakh and ₹1.3 lakh