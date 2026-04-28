Prada Goes On Defensive, Pays Tribute To Kolhapuris

This isn't the first time the brand has stirred controversy amid allegations of cultural appropriation

Pritha Vashisth
Pritha Vashisth
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Prada featured Kolhapuri-inspired leather sandals reported between ₹1.16 lakh and ₹1.3 lakh
Prada featured "Kolhapuri-inspired" leather sandals, marketed as "Heritage Leather Sandals," on their runway, with prices reported between ₹1.16 lakh and ₹1.3 lakh
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • An Outlook investigation had called out Prada in 2025 as well 

  • The real sting of Prada's initial runway blunder becomes clear when you look at exactly who makes these sandals. 

  • The brand was preparing to put a Rs 1.2 lakh price tag on a design that is still entirely handmade by artisans who struggle to sell their authentic pairs for Rs 400

Italian luxury giant Prada has just dropped what sounds like a heartwarming tale of cross-cultural collaboration: a limited-edition capsule collection titled “Made in India x Inspired by Kolhapuri Chappals.” Partnering directly with local artisans, LIDCOM, and LIDKAR, Prada isn't just selling sandals; they are funneling proceeds into a comprehensive training program across the eight traditional Kolhapuri-making districts, backed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

On paper, it reads like a glowing press release about a global powerhouse swooping in to preserve ancient Indian craftsmanship. But peel back the glossy veneer of this sudden philanthropic turn, and a different story emerges. This isn't just an organic burst of Italian altruism—it is a calculated, high-stakes course correction following one of the most glaring cultural theft scandals of the year.

To understand this new "heritage" campaign, you have to rewind to the Prada Spring/Summer 2026 runway in Milan. When models strutted out wearing open-toe ring strap sandals, the fashion world clapped, but the internet rightfully raged. As highlighted in a searing Outlook India piece, Whose Pride Are Kolhapuris?, Prada was casually commodifying a 12th-century marginalized craft. The brand was preparing to slap a Rs 1.2 lakh price tag on a design that originated with—and is still entirely handmade by—artisans who struggle to sell their authentic pairs for Rs 400. The article captured the collective fury of the South Asian diaspora, pointing out how global mega-brands consistently erase the history and labor of originating communities. They repackage ancestral heritage as "chic" European runway wear while locking the true creators out of the profits and the narrative.

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BY Avantika Mehta

The real sting of Prada's initial runway blunder becomes painfully clear when you look at exactly who makes these sandals. In a deeply reported Outlook India ground investigation, Prada Wears Kolhapuris, the runway glamour was stripped away to expose the gritty, day-to-day survival of the craft. These chappals aren't born in pristine ateliers. They are stitched in the dusty lanes of Thakkar Bappa Colony and border villages in Karnataka by artisans predominantly from historically marginalized Dalit communities, such as the Chamar, Dhor, and Matang castes. These craftsmen have been crippled by the 2015 beef ban, which decimated the local leather supply and drove raw material costs through the roof.

Despite the 2019 Geographical Indication (GI) tag, these artisans are drowning in debt. They are paid per piece, while the credit and ownership go elsewhere. When Prada paraded their design in Milan without acknowledging these invisible hands, it wasn't just an aesthetic faux pas; it was the erasure of a painful, systemic struggle for survival.

Faced with this damning on-ground reality, a global outcry, and a formal complaint from the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, Prada had to pivot. To the brand's credit, the resulting Made in India collection goes beyond a hollow corporate apology. By actually manufacturing the shoes in India, funneling proceeds back into artisan communities, and collaborating with local institutions to strengthen technical skills for a modern market, Prada is offering tangible economic upliftment.

But as this new collection hits the luxury shelves, the narrative shouldn't be about Prada "saving" the Kolhapuri chappal. It highlights the power of public accountability and investigative reporting. True luxury isn't found in a brand name; it’s in ensuring that the marginalized hands holding centuries of heritage together are finally given the visibility, dignity, and equitable compensation they deserve.

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