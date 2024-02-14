DESIRES
I have a bucket list of desires
but for the sake of brevity
let’s just say it's you
SEARCH
our bodies were eloquent
we put them to sleep
our hearts were silent
we let them seek
SAPIO-SEXUAL
It is not love, I am afraid of
It is the intelligent conversations
that precede, herald it and much
like the cyclone alert stand ignored
everything after that is reduced
to disaster and damage control
ADDRESS
I want to hold your hand
and walk along the river
like an address that
holds on to its postcard
AFTER
I recalled you at first break of dawn
from the last twinkle of the shining stars
as an after-taste
you remembered me only at night
once the last light bulb was switched off
as an after-thought
BREAK UP
hate enters
when love exits
through the swivel door
Gobain glass reveals
hate sleeping on double bed
spring mattress, marble floor
love wanders aimlessly
tired and hungry like a whore
EPITAPH
make me an epitaph
on your marble chest
my yearnings will sit heavy
like a wreath of white lilies
FALL IN LOVE
a tree hollowed
out by termites
love leaves you
thus — free to
negotiate the fall
come let’s not fall in love
HEART VS MIND
my greatest conversations
are with my heart
it always stands its ground
when I am in two minds
These nine poems from Mugdha Sinha’s collection ‘Postcard Poems’ have been published with permission.