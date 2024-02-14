Culture & Society

‘Postcard Poems’: Desire, Sapio-Sexual And Other Poems

Here are nine poems from the collection ‘Postcard Poems’ by Mugdha Sinha.

Mugdha Sinha
February 14, 2024

DESIRES

I have a bucket list of desires

but for the sake of brevity

let’s just say it's you

SEARCH

our bodies were eloquent

we put them to sleep

our hearts were silent

we let them seek

SAPIO-SEXUAL

It is not love, I am afraid of

It is the intelligent conversations

that precede, herald it and much

like the cyclone alert stand ignored

everything after that is reduced

to disaster and damage control

ADDRESS

I want to hold your hand

and walk along the river

like an address that

holds on to its postcard

AFTER

I recalled you at first break of dawn

from the last twinkle of the shining stars

as an after-taste

you remembered me only at night

once the last light bulb was switched off

as an after-thought

BREAK UP

hate enters

when love exits

through the swivel door

Gobain glass reveals

hate sleeping on double bed

spring mattress, marble floor

love wanders aimlessly

tired and hungry like a whore

EPITAPH

make me an epitaph

on your marble chest

my yearnings will sit heavy

like a wreath of white lilies

FALL IN LOVE

a tree hollowed

out by termites

love leaves you

thus — free to

negotiate the fall

come let’s not fall in love

HEART VS MIND

my greatest conversations

are with my heart

it always stands its ground

when I am in two minds

These nine poems from Mugdha Sinha’s collection ‘Postcard Poems’ have been published with permission.

