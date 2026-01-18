The Blessed

Himanshi
to you a dark rose
for reasons known to all
including conmen admen
musclemen of war
many though
loathe to admit it
infernal abuse
in two days’ time
record of records
but you unfazed
rebuttal
in loss in pain
memorable
steep price to pay
for speaking patience
love grace to
hate’s ghoulish face
though
given the dark
beware you be
snipers authorised
stalk the land
speaking once
soft and clear
echoing through time
speaking for many
you’ve spoken enough
wading memory
let us smell
another rose
another time
another clime
mad defender of peace
speaking twice thrice
repeated unheeding
she never spoke again
bullet-frozen in
wayside drain
Himanshi
blessed is she
who gave you life
blessed the man
who helped
blessed we all
to have met you
in newsprint telly
bazaar chaos
drawing room dross
to have met you
in silence
seas of sadness all around
blessed the memory of
the missing one
who knows
he’d have choked you
‘with love and
love’s happiness’
blessed the Republic
priding on ornaments
still unstolen
Kolkata, 2025
Vidyarthy Chatterjee is in his late 70’s and lives in Kolkata.