A Fairy Falls To Earth And Lives Among Humans

A fairy falls from heaven and cannot return.
Humans worship, desire, and then fear the fairy.
Time changes everything except the immortal speaker.
The day of my fall, I leaned into a crack
in the sky to study the village I’d chosen
for my home; the lush jungle around it
where I could hide for safety (just in case).
I leaned all the way into the hole I’d made
with a flick of a wrist to part the cloud floor.
What I thought about, as I fell—so fast
and far from home—was how no one
would notice me missing (as glittery
as we appear, no one distinguishes
one fairy from another) and that by falling
there was no coming back from
breaking divine law—how excited I felt
when my feet graced the mud and stone
of ordinary time, and how unbearably alone.
a skull tossed into a lake of stars—
I’m tired from healing and listening
to the pleas of villagers. I rest alone
in the room I’ve been given. Yesterday
they announced about building a temple
in my honour; a better place to stay
where they can visit and worship me.
The husband is glad for me to go but
his wife weeps quietly to herself beside him.
Outside my window, the underside of
hide behind a parchment of clouds.
As I’ve never known sleep, I close my eyes
to dream in perfect wakefulness of
what I left behind: my sister-fairies,
the smiling Empress, a garden in the sky
with shimmering, bosomy peaches.
At the temple where I now reside,
a wooden throne is set up
in the centre of a living hall
with a bed beside it framed by
see-through curtains of scarlet cloth
that waver whenever doors fly open
and the women come for me.
Neglected, beaten up or abandoned
by their husbands, these ladies
visit me in the late hours.
They bow and strip down to nothing
without asking and soon they
come in groups to writhe and whisper
at my feet or on the mattress
as I acquiesce to instructions
to caress with the adjoining of lips
to all their sacred parts.
The village heads stop their wives
from visiting me. Soon they bring torches
to set my temple ablaze. I blow the smoke
right up their nostrils. The fire they flourish
burns them instead, frying them to embers.
Now as ash decorates the air, the village
is ruled by a goddess. It’s my time.
A sash of cloud blows across some stars.
The air goddess with her bag of wind
must be nearby. I hide indoors
from sun and sky. There’s no one
left in the village but me; huts and buildings
collapse on themselves over time.
How long may this holiday last?
Do I move from one hamlet to the next?
The formula only grows old even
as I remain unchanging as loneliness.
and I take to the sky between heaven
and squirming earth below. Buildings pour
up. Vehicles go faster. Construction cranes
swivel and fashion trends evolve.
down to perch on the roof of a skyscraper
where my temple once stood. I survey
the grounds I once called my home
and wonder if the heavens still hold a place
for me. What would my punishment be
if I appeared before the Jade Emperor?
I decide to stay and figure out
my part in this modern-day play.
Cyril Wong, a leading Singaporean poet, is often described as the country’s first truly confessional voice and is a two-time Singapore Literature Prize winner. His recent collections include Infinity Diary and Beachlight.
(Excerpted with permission from Seagull Books)