With the seasons advancing and the calendar indicating the coming of spring, millions of Indians all over the country make arrangements to celebrate the two major festivals- Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, that symbolize the beginning of the fresh year. While these celebrations are diverse from one another culturally with an underlying joyous theme, there exists the potential to embrace eco-friendly practices that evoke the true spirit of these auspicious occasions and safeguard our planet in the long run as well. In this article, we look at sustainable ways to Celebrate the Gudi Padwa and Ugadi holidays in an eco-friendly way to guarantee that our celebrations have a beneficial effect on both the environment and the communities.