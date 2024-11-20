Why Has The U.S. Allowed Ukraine To Use ATACMS Missiles Inside Russia, And What Does It Mean For The War?

The U.S. decision to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems) for strikes inside Russian territory marks a pivotal shift in Western support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict. These long-range ballistic missiles, capable of striking targets up to 300 kilometers away, were previously limited to use within Ukrainian territory. Now, Ukraine has been granted initial permission to target Russian forces massing in the Kursk region. This change has significant military and geopolitical implications, particularly as global dynamics shift with an incoming U.S. administration in January 2025.
Understanding the Policy Change
The Biden administration’s decision to relax restrictions comes after months of Ukrainian frustration over being unable to counter relentless Russian missile and drone attacks. Russian forces, launching assaults from bases within their territory, have inflicted severe damage on Ukrainian cities, with October alone witnessing 183 civilian deaths and 903 injuries, as reported by the United Nations.
For Ukraine, the inability to strike these bases left it at a strategic disadvantage. The U.S. shift now enables Kyiv to disrupt Russia's military build-up and logistical networks on Russian soil, addressing a longstanding imbalance in the conflict. The precise scope of this new policy is still under wraps, but initial reports suggest that strikes will focus on military targets in Kursk, where Russia has been massing 50,000 troops, including thousands reportedly sent by North Korea.
North Korea’s Role and Its Impact
North Korea's direct involvement in the conflict may have been a key factor influencing the U.S. decision. Pyongyang has supplied Russia with ballistic missiles, artillery rounds, and other military hardware, bolstering its capacity on the battlefield. The presence of North Korean soldiers alongside Russian troops not only raises the stakes but also introduces a new layer of complexity to the conflict. By allowing Ukraine to use ATACMS in these circumstances, the U.S. hopes to deter further North Korean involvement and impede Russian advancements.
Strategic Importance of ATACMS
ATACMS are a game-changer in modern warfare due to their precision and extended range. Although Russia has relocated much of its high-value equipment, such as fighter jets, beyond the reach of these missiles, many military analysts believe hundreds of critical targets remain vulnerable. Command posts, logistics hubs, arms depots, and missile units are all within range, and striking these would disrupt Russian supply lines and complicate its operational planning.
The deployment of ATACMS forces Russia to move its assets further from the frontline, stretching its supply chains and delaying critical responses, such as air support. This could provide Ukraine with a tactical edge in maintaining its reclaimed territories and pushing back Russian advances.
Balancing Escalation Fears
One of the key reasons behind the U.S.’s cautious approach has been the fear of escalation. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned that allowing Western-supplied weapons to target Russia would amount to NATO's direct involvement in the war. Moscow claims that such attacks might require Western crews or intelligence support, though no evidence has substantiated these claims.
Nonetheless, the Kremlin has condemned the latest decision as adding “fuel to the fire,” while continuing its aggressive actions against Ukraine. Western nations, wary of crossing perceived Russian “red lines,” have repeatedly hesitated before providing Ukraine with advanced military equipment. The latest move signals a recognition that appeasing such warnings has done little to deter Russian aggression.
A Broader Shift Among Allies
The U.S. decision could set a precedent for other Western allies. The UK and France, which have supplied Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles with similar range restrictions, might follow suit and relax these limitations. Similarly, Germany is under pressure to deliver Taurus cruise missiles, which have an even greater range of 500 kilometers. Despite domestic political resistance, shifting dynamics could see Berlin taking a more proactive stance, particularly with elections on the horizon.
This coordination among allies ensures that Ukraine’s arsenal continues to grow, potentially reshaping the battlefield. However, some Western officials argue that the utility of these missiles is diminishing as Russia adapts by repositioning its assets.
Challenges and Risks
Despite these potential gains, challenges remain. The decision to allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory risks retaliation, including sabotage campaigns by Russian intelligence. Over the past year, Europe has witnessed increased acts of sabotage attributed to Russian operatives, raising concerns about the broader security implications of escalating the conflict.
Additionally, Ukraine’s military successes have not eliminated the substantial support Russia receives from its allies. North Korea, Iran, and China have bolstered Russia’s arsenal with weapons, drones, and essential components for its military-industrial complex. These partnerships ensure that Russia retains the resources to sustain its war effort, complicating Ukraine’s path to victory.
Implications of U.S. Politics
The timing of this policy shift is particularly significant as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office in January 2025. The Biden administration appears focused on strengthening Ukraine’s position ahead of this transition. Trump’s stance on Ukraine has been a source of speculation, with some fearing he may reduce support in pursuit of a quick resolution to the war.
Trump’s team has sent mixed signals, with some advisors suggesting stronger backing for Ukraine as leverage to push for negotiations, while others advocate scaling back aid altogether. The Biden administration’s current actions may aim to secure as many advantages for Ukraine as possible, regardless of Trump’s eventual approach.
Looking Ahead
As the conflict evolves, the relaxation of ATACMS restrictions represents a calculated risk by the U.S., balancing immediate military benefits for Ukraine with potential long-term consequences. For Ukraine, this decision could fortify its position on the battlefield, disrupt Russian advances, and signal renewed Western commitment to its sovereignty. However, it remains uncertain whether these measures will be enough to decisively alter the course of the war.
The broader geopolitical stakes, including North Korea’s involvement and the impending shift in U.S. leadership, add layers of complexity to an already protracted conflict. While the ATACMS decision is unlikely to end the war, it underscores the high-stakes maneuvering shaping its future.