MP Forest Officials To Receive Training To Prevent Elephant Deaths

Following the recent deaths of 10 elephants in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), the state government has announced plans to improve protective measures for these animals. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that forest officials from Madhya Pradesh will receive training in states with significant elephant populations, including Assam, Karnataka, and Kerala. This step is part of a broader effort to better equip officials to safeguard elephants and prevent similar incidents.
The deaths, occurring over three consecutive days in late October, involved four elephants found dead on October 29 in the Sankhani and Bakeli regions of the Khalil range in Umaria district. Four additional elephants died on October 30, and two more on October 31. As a result of a high-level inquiry, two senior officials from BTR were suspended for alleged lapses.
An investigation led by Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), L Krishnamoorthy, revealed that neurotoxin cyclopiazonic acid was present in the viscera of the elephants. However, officials emphasized that this was not a case of intentional poisoning. The toxin appears to have originated from large quantities of Kodo millet plants that the elephants consumed, leading to fatal toxicity.
In response to the incident, Chief Minister Yadav assured that the state would prioritize elephant protection and strive to ensure minimal risk to both animals and nearby human populations. "We are forming a team of elephant experts and will make arrangements to protect elephants in the forests while ensuring that local communities are safe," Yadav said.
He also noted that, while elephants were not native to the state’s forests, the animals have increasingly adapted to the region’s climate. "With changing conditions, elephants have started favoring the state's climate. Currently, more than 100 elephants are residing permanently in forests stretching from Bandhavgarh to Umaria," Yadav explained.
To further support elephant conservation, Yadav highlighted plans for enhanced collaboration with neighboring states. He recently discussed inter-state coordination for elephant protection with Chhattisgarh’s Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.
The initiative underscores Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to addressing challenges posed by the growing elephant population and ensuring the animals' well-being, especially as they adapt to the region. Through training, the establishment of an expert team, and collaboration with other states, the Madhya Pradesh government aims to prevent future incidents and foster safer environments for both elephants and humans.
