Blogs

MP Forest Officials To Receive Training To Prevent Elephant Deaths

In response to recent elephant deaths, MP sends officials for training in Assam, Karnataka, and Kerala for better wildlife protection.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Elephant Herd
MP Forest Officials To Receive Training To Prevent Elephant Deaths
info_icon

Following the recent deaths of 10 elephants in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), the state government has announced plans to improve protective measures for these animals. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that forest officials from Madhya Pradesh will receive training in states with significant elephant populations, including Assam, Karnataka, and Kerala. This step is part of a broader effort to better equip officials to safeguard elephants and prevent similar incidents.

The deaths, occurring over three consecutive days in late October, involved four elephants found dead on October 29 in the Sankhani and Bakeli regions of the Khalil range in Umaria district. Four additional elephants died on October 30, and two more on October 31. As a result of a high-level inquiry, two senior officials from BTR were suspended for alleged lapses.

An investigation led by Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), L Krishnamoorthy, revealed that neurotoxin cyclopiazonic acid was present in the viscera of the elephants. However, officials emphasized that this was not a case of intentional poisoning. The toxin appears to have originated from large quantities of Kodo millet plants that the elephants consumed, leading to fatal toxicity.

In response to the incident, Chief Minister Yadav assured that the state would prioritize elephant protection and strive to ensure minimal risk to both animals and nearby human populations. "We are forming a team of elephant experts and will make arrangements to protect elephants in the forests while ensuring that local communities are safe," Yadav said.

He also noted that, while elephants were not native to the state’s forests, the animals have increasingly adapted to the region’s climate. "With changing conditions, elephants have started favoring the state's climate. Currently, more than 100 elephants are residing permanently in forests stretching from Bandhavgarh to Umaria," Yadav explained.

To further support elephant conservation, Yadav highlighted plans for enhanced collaboration with neighboring states. He recently discussed inter-state coordination for elephant protection with Chhattisgarh’s Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

The initiative underscores Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to addressing challenges posed by the growing elephant population and ensuring the animals' well-being, especially as they adapt to the region. Through training, the establishment of an expert team, and collaboration with other states, the Madhya Pradesh government aims to prevent future incidents and foster safer environments for both elephants and humans.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India A Vs Australia A 2nd Test: KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel Added To IND-A Squad
  2. ICC Test Batting Rankings: Virat Kohli Slips Out Of Top 20 After A Decade
  3. IPL 2025 Auction: Ben Stokes Sits Out, James Anderson And Jofra Archer Set To Feature
  4. Lanka T10 Super League: Venue Announced For Inaugural Edition - Check Here
  5. Jalaj Saxena Creates New Ranji Record; Becomes First Player With 6000 Runs-400 Wickets Double
Football News
  1. FC Goa Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Armando Sediku Responds to Asmir Suljic’s Opener| FCG 1-1 PFC' Half-Time
  2. Brentford Vs Bournemouth, Premier League Preview: Match Prediction, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sturm Graz: Nuri Sahin Hails 'Very Important, Deserved Win' For BVB
  4. Ruben Amorim’s Grand Exit: Sporting CP Thrash Manchester City 4-1 In 'Perfect Farewell'
  5. Carlo Ancelotti Expresses Concern Over Real Madrid's Performance After 1-2 Loss To AC Milan
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  3. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  4. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  5. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Truck-Auto Collision In UP's Hardoi Kills 10, Including 3 Children
  2. J&K Assembly Passes Special Status Resolution; NC Hails It As Fulfilment Of Article 370 Promise, Mehbooba Calls It Half-Hearted
  3. ‘High-Handed’: SC Raps UP Govt For Illegal Demolition Action, Orders Rs 25 Lakhs Compensation
  4. In Pictures: Layers Of Smog Continues To Engulf National Capital Region
  5. PM Modi Congratulates Donald Trump On 'Historic Election Victory'
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  2. US Elections 2024: Republicans Cross Majority Mark, Trump Declares 'Golden Age' In Victory Speech | Top Quotes
  3. Where Will Trump Take The US Economy?
  4. Donald Trump All Set To Reclaim US Presidency
  5. US Elections: Republicans Poised To Take Control Of Senate; Sarah McBride Becomes First Transgender Elected To Congress
World News
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  2. US Elections 2024: Republicans Cross Majority Mark, Trump Declares 'Golden Age' In Victory Speech | Top Quotes
  3. Where Will Trump Take The US Economy?
  4. In Photos: Special Prayers For Kamala Harris At Ancestral Village In Tamil Nadu
  5. Donald Trump All Set To Reclaim US Presidency
Latest Stories
  1. Election Wrap: More Aid For Girls In Mahayuti Manifesto; INDIA Bloc Promises 10 Lakh Jobs In Jharkhand
  2. AFG Vs BAN, 1st ODI Toss Update: Afghanistan Bat First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  3. ‘High-Handed’: SC Raps UP Govt For Illegal Demolition Action, Orders Rs 25 Lakhs Compensation
  4. US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  5. Who Is Ding Liren? The Forgotten World Champ Set To Face D Gukesh In Chess Championship
  6. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  7. Horoscope For November 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival