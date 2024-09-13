Brand Studio

Best Places To Witness Dussehra Celebrations In India

Dussehra is a festival of great enthusiasm all across the nation and every area brings in its own spirit in celebration.

Vijayadashami or Dussehra is one of the biggest festivals in India where the essence of victory of good over the devil is celebrated. It is a festival of great enthusiasm all across the nation and every area brings in its own spirit in celebration. Here are some of the places in India that hosts Dussehra festival in a very befitting manner.

1. Kolkata, West Bengal

Dussehra Celebrations in Kolkata
info_icon

In Kolkata, Dussehra is celebrated as Durga Puja, with an intense focus on the worship of Goddess Durga. The city transforms into a vibrant canvas of creativity as beautifully crafted idols of Durga are installed in elaborate pandals. The festival lasts for ten days, culminating in the Vijaya Dashami, when idols are immersed in rivers or lakes. Cultural performances, food stalls, and music fill the city, making it a must-visit destination for Dussehra.

  • Location - Kolkata, West Bengal

  • Ways to Reach - Kolkata is well-connected by road, rail, and air. You can take a train to Howrah or Sealdah stations or travel by road via the National Highway network.

  • Nearest Airport - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata (16 km from the city center)

Places to Stay

  • The Oberoi Grand – One of the most luxurious hotels in Kolkata, known for its colonial charm.

  • ITC Royal Bengal – Offers a grand stay experience, located in the heart of the city.

2. Mysore, Karnataka

Mysore Dussehra
info_icon

The Mysore Dussehra is a royal spectacle, dating back to the time of the Wodeyars. The city celebrates with grand processions, with the highlight being the famous Jumbo Savari or elephant parade from the Mysore Palace. The palace is illuminated with thousands of lights, and cultural performances add to the grandeur. The streets come alive with music, dance, and vibrant processions.

  • Location - Mysore, Karnataka

  • Ways to Reach - Mysore is well-connected by rail and road. You can take a train to Mysore Junction or travel via the national highways from Bangalore.

  • Nearest Airport - Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore (170 km from Mysore)

Places to Stay

  • The Windflower Resort & Spa – A luxurious stay near Chamundi Hill.

  • Radisson Blu Plaza – Located near the Mysore Palace, perfect for a royal experience.

3. Kullu, Himachal Pradesh

Kullu Dussehra
info_icon

The Kullu Dussehra is unique in its simplicity and spiritual depth. Unlike other places where the effigies of Ravana are burnt, Kullu's celebration focuses on the worship of Lord Raghunath, and the entire valley participates in the week-long fair. Deities from nearby villages are carried in processions, and the festival culminates in the immersion of Lord Raghunath's idol in the river Beas.

  • Location - Kullu, Himachal Pradesh

  • Ways to Reach - You can reach Kullu by road via the Chandigarh-Manali highway or by taking a train to Joginder Nagar Railway Station.

  • Nearest Airport - Bhuntar Airport, Kullu (10 km from Kullu town)

Places to Stay

  • Hotel Himalayan Hamlet – A peaceful stay offering scenic views of the Beas River.

  • Apple Valley Resort – Located in proximity to Kullu, providing a serene environment.

4. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Ramlila in Varanasi
info_icon

  • Celebration Style - In Varanasi, Dussehra is celebrated with the staging of Ramlila, the dramatic enactment of the Ramayana. The Ramlila of Ramnagar, held on the banks of the Ganges, is one of the oldest and most renowned performances. It spans over a month and is a significant cultural event, where local actors depict the life of Lord Rama, leading to the grand burning of Ravana’s effigies.

  • Location - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

  • Ways to Reach - Varanasi is well-connected by road and rail. The Varanasi Junction railway station is a major hub, and buses operate from nearby cities.

  • Nearest Airport - Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi (26 km from the city center)

Places to Stay

  • BrijRama Palace – A heritage hotel located on the Ghats of the Ganges.

  • Taj Ganges, Varanasi – A luxurious option with lush gardens and proximity to the Ghats.

5. Delhi

Ravan Dahan in Delhi
info_icon

  • Celebration Style - In Delhi, Dussehra is celebrated with great fervor, especially in the form of Ramlila performances held at various locations like the Ramlila Maidan and Red Fort grounds. The climax of the festival is the burning of massive effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran, followed by fireworks. Each locality organizes its own Ramlila, creating a festive atmosphere across the city.

  • Location - Delhi

  • Ways to Reach - Delhi is easily accessible by road, rail, and air from all major cities in India. You can also travel by metro or local buses within the city.

  • Nearest Airport - Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi

Places to Stay

  • The Lalit New Delhi – A 5-star hotel offering luxury and comfort in the heart of Delhi.

  • Shangri-La Eros Hotel – A premium stay with excellent amenities near Connaught Place.

6. Barara, Haryana

Ravan Dahan in Barara
info_icon

  • Celebration Style - Barara, a small town in Haryana, has gained fame for having one of the tallest effigies of Ravana in India, sometimes towering over 210 feet. The Dussehra celebration here is a grand affair, with massive crowds gathering to witness the effigy burning. The town’s claim to fame lies in the grandeur and the sheer size of the celebration.

  • Location - Barara, Haryana

  • Ways to Reach - Barara is accessible by road from Ambala and Chandigarh. It has a local railway station, Barara Railway Station.

  • Nearest Airport - Chandigarh International Airport (65 km from Barara)

Places to Stay

  • Grand Pacific Retreat Hotel - (Ambala Cantt, about 25 km from Barara)

  • Hotel Amar Palace - (Ambala City, around 28 km from Barara.)

Each place in India celebrates Dussehra in its unique way, deeply rooted in local traditions and customs. From the artistic displays of Kolkata's Durga Puja to the royal pageantry of Mysore, these destinations offer an unforgettable experience for anyone wanting to witness the festival. Plan your visit to any of these cities to immerse yourself in the festive spirit and the diverse cultural essence of India.

