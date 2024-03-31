Books

'What Do I Know of Silence?'

Poems by Sanam Sheriff

Advertisement

S
Sanam Sheriff
Updated on:
Updated on:
Photo%3A%20Getty%20Images
‘The Sermon of Mohammed’ Painting by Domenico Morelli, 1856. Galleria D’Arte Moderna, Museo Revoltella Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Pogrom: February 24th, 2020, Delhi

The man in the photo is dead

& I am touching his face

Moments before its opening

Through the mind, through & through.

I am touching his face

As a seed reaches its bloom

Through the mind, through & through—

His blood on my hands, his red rind.

Like a seed reaching to bloom,

I know we are separate & the same,

His blood in my hands, his red rind,

His body a mosque dismembered of God.

We know we are separate & the same,

We who are Muslim, who kneel to pray

In his body—a mosque dismembered of God—I

Advertisement

didn’t ask for answers. I begged

To be Muslim, to kneel in prayer,

Head bowed against the next world.

I didn’t ask for answers—I begged.

The man in the photo is dead.

I watch my country on a screen, I switch it off.

I drive to the beach. The North Coast road rolling

beneath me, the hills of jade, the trees leaning

as if to listen; I take a lover. I don’t know

what it’s like to be pushed, mercilessly,

Advertisement

towards the cliff-edge of pride

where desperation

begins. I fall

in love,

sure;

I hurtle—

heart in my head.

Advertisement

But I’ve never felt the red sea rise, blood

in the clouds. I’ve never been a mother,

queuing patiently in a tent the size

of a rose garden, rows of child-

shaped sheets and blue,

little toes, sometimes

Advertisement

ten, sometimes

feet. The news

today reports

a Kashmiri

Advertisement

boy,

13,

his lips sewn

shut. What do I know

of silence? We could be the only two

people here, tangled, watching

the water come and come,

no dead thing in its

Advertisement

mouth. I can say,

“Isn’t this

heaven?”

Advertisement

and recognize nobody there.

Sanam Sheriff is a queer poet, artist and educator from Bangalore

This appeared in the print as “What Do I Know of Silence?”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita