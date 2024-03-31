Pogrom: February 24th, 2020, Delhi
The man in the photo is dead
& I am touching his face
Moments before its opening
Through the mind, through & through.
I am touching his face
As a seed reaches its bloom
Through the mind, through & through—
His blood on my hands, his red rind.
Like a seed reaching to bloom,
I know we are separate & the same,
His blood in my hands, his red rind,
His body a mosque dismembered of God.
We know we are separate & the same,
We who are Muslim, who kneel to pray
In his body—a mosque dismembered of God—I
didn’t ask for answers. I begged
To be Muslim, to kneel in prayer,
Head bowed against the next world.
I didn’t ask for answers—I begged.
The man in the photo is dead.
I watch my country on a screen, I switch it off.
I drive to the beach. The North Coast road rolling
beneath me, the hills of jade, the trees leaning
as if to listen; I take a lover. I don’t know
what it’s like to be pushed, mercilessly,
towards the cliff-edge of pride
where desperation
begins. I fall
in love,
sure;
I hurtle—
heart in my head.
But I’ve never felt the red sea rise, blood
in the clouds. I’ve never been a mother,
queuing patiently in a tent the size
of a rose garden, rows of child-
shaped sheets and blue,
little toes, sometimes
ten, sometimes
feet. The news
today reports
a Kashmiri
boy,
13,
his lips sewn
shut. What do I know
of silence? We could be the only two
people here, tangled, watching
the water come and come,
no dead thing in its
mouth. I can say,
“Isn’t this
heaven?”
and recognize nobody there.
Sanam Sheriff is a queer poet, artist and educator from Bangalore
This appeared in the print as “What Do I Know of Silence?”