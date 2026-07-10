Calculated Chaos: Review of Sucheta Dasgupta’s ‘Ladies’ Night’

These stories never conform to the comfortable idea of a story. They demand the reader’s committed participation to give them a definite shape in a reformist ideological universe. Every story aspires, to use a phrase from the book itself, to break “the female behavioural mould” and to view the woman question as both epistemology and ontology. The last story envisions an International Women’s Party because “if Tamils can have a DMK, and Dalits the BSP. And TRS was formed to fight for the independence of Telangana, and yet each of these parties can form a government to rule over a diverse demographic because the law of the land is in fact just to all, and they themselves, would have been voted out of power had they proposed anything to the contrary, why not start a women’s party?” In the hands of an alert, perceptive reader, this collection becomes the blueprint of a more equal world.