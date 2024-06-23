Review Essay: A Flag For The Future

Through his fiction, Nirala aims at upsetting this balance to some extent, bravely and with a flourish. In each of the stories in this collection, there is a battle being won by the disempowered or the dispossessed. The victory may not always be physical or may not count for much on the material plane but on the psychological, aesthetic, and moral planes, these victories are inordinately precious. Nirala, as Choubey points out, “launched a blistering critique of all things sacrosanct. However, instead of offering a bird’s-eye view of the socio-cultural landscapes, he studied the local, tracing patterns of percolation, localisation and (mis)appropriations. Consequently, his politics, too, became deeply personal.” In ‘Devi’, the very idea of placing of a beggar woman at the centre of his narrative with the title ‘Devi’ (goddess) is a literary, aesthetic and political protest deeply tied to his personal idea of empathy and social (local) welfare. This story, unlike the others with comforting endings, hints at the sad and imminent death of the protagonist but not without securing an immortal place for her in literature and in the readers’ consciousness.