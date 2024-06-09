National

Book Review: A Yatra Of Unity And Discovery

A book review of Pushparaj Deshpande and Ruchira Chaturvedi's book 'Bharat Jodo Yatra: Reclaiming India’s Soul'

In his seminal work 'The Discovery of India,' Jawaharlal Nehru describes a fascinating encounter he had with the people of India. He recounts that, “sometimes as I reached a gathering, a great roar of welcome would greet me: Bharat Mata Ki Jai—’Victory to Mother India.’ I would ask them unexpectedly what they meant by that cry. Who was this Bharat Mata, Mother India, whose victory they wanted? My question would amuse them and surprise them, and then not knowing exactly what to answer, they would look at each other and at me.

I persisted in my questioning. At last a vigorous Jat, wedded to the soil from immemorial generations, would say that it was the dharti, the good earth of India, that they meant. What earth? Their particular village patch, or all the patches in the district or province, or in the whole of India? And so question and answer went on, till they would ask me impatiently to tell them about it. I would endeavour to do so and explain that India was all this that they had thought, but it was much more. The mountains and the rivers of India, and the forests and the broad fields, which gave us food, were all dear to us, but what counted ultimately were the people of India, people like them and me, who were spread out all over this vast land. Bharat Mata, Mother India, was essentially these millions of people, and victory to her meant victory to these people. You are parts of this Bharat Mata, I told them, you are in a manner yourselves Bharat Mata, and as this idea slowly soaked into their brains, their eyes would light up as if they had made a discovery.

On September 7, 2022, Rahul Gandhi embarked on an ambitious journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, driven by a deep desire to connect with the soul of India—Bharat Mata. Although he harboured doubts about his ability to traverse the entire length of the country on foot, accompanied by his fellow yatris, he nonetheless commenced his expedition with a flag-hoisting ceremony in Kanyakumari. This marked the beginning of a journey fraught with unforeseen challenges and hardships. Determined to engage with the people he encountered along the way, Rahul Gandhi resolved to speak from his heart, aiming to forge a genuine and heartfelt connection with them. He hoped that his sincere words would resonate deeply with the hearts of the people, fostering a sense of unity and understanding. 

In their definitive account of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Pushparaj Deshpande and Ruchira Chaturvedi in their book titled ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra: Reclaiming India’s Soul’ present a rich and eclectic collection of essays from notable individuals who participated in this journey. The book chronicles the Yatra's march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, capturing the essence and spirit of this significant event. The prologue, penned by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, sets a reflective and thought-provoking tone, providing context and insight into the Yatra's objectives and impact. Following this, the book features a series of essays from a diverse array of contributors, each offering their unique perspectives and experiences. Among the distinguished essayists are Salman Khurshid, Professor Mridula Mukherjee, A S Dulat, Medha Patkar, Supriya Sule, and Mehbooba Mufti, who collectively enrich the narrative with their personal reflections and observations, making this compilation a comprehensive portrayal of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. 

In her essay, Bharat Jodo: Restoring Kashmiriyat, Jamhooriyat, and Insaniyat, Mehbooba Mufti, who accompanied Rahul Gandhi during the final leg of the yatra in Kashmir, expresses her optimism that this young and dynamic Congress leader will grasp the profound pain and complex dilemmas facing Jammu and Kashmir. 

‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ claims Rahul Gandhi in the opening chapter of the book is an endeavour "to understand the thing he loved, the thing for which he was prepared to sacrifice everything, including his own life. The thing that had caused him to endure so much pain and abuse over the years." His quest to grasp the essence of 'Bharat Mata' led him on a 4000 km journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The book leaves readers with the impression that, for Rahul Gandhi, the Bharat Jodo Yatra was as much a personal quest for self-discovery as it was about the discovery of India. 

 (Saleem Rashid Shah is an independent writer based in Kashmir) 

